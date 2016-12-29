63% of Brand Teams are Involved in Patient Adherence Activities

Incorporate multiple internal functions in patient adherence initiatives and planning

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC--(Marketwired - December 29, 2016) - A new study found that pharmaceutical brand teams were the most involved groups in patient adherence activities across a cross-section of surveyed life science companies.

The data in Patient Adherence Program Planning: Drive Compliance to Improve Treatment Outcomes, published by pharmaceutical business intelligence firm Cutting Edge Information, show that 63% of surveyed companies' brand teams develop patient adherence initiatives. Furthermore, 59% of companies' medical affairs teams play a prominent role in patient adherence activities. Other groups positioned to best understand the patient burden and the medical knowledge related to the product include market research and patient communications groups.

Patient adherence activities depend on a number of factors, such as product labeling, reimbursement, side effects and other aspects relating to the patient experience. As a result, successful patient adherence related actions do not occur in a silo. Instead, they involve input from a variety of company functions, ranging from brand teams to medical affairs and global market access teams.

"There is a big need for cross-functional patient adherence teams because only 47% of surveyed groups have specific dedicated groups," said Adam Bianchi, senior director of research at Cutting Edge Information. "Surprisingly, this is down 71% from what we found in 2012. Companies have transitioned to placing patient adherence needs under other teams responsibilities."

Patient Adherence Program Planning: Drive Compliance to Improve Treatment Outcomes, available at https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com/product/patient-adherence-program-planning/, examines how pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other life science companies develop and support patient adherence topics. The report includes detailed benchmarking metrics and case studies of winning initiatives, including budgets, timing, outsourcing and vendor selection, as well as program channels -- including digital and mobile resources -- for new patient adherence initiatives.

The report is a decision support tool for life science companies seeking to implement or improve their approaches to patient adherence. The report is designed to help executives:

Develop a winning combination of patient adherence activities across a range of media.

Take advantage of new patient adherence technologies and strategies, such as gamification.

Benchmark budget and staffing resources for patient adherence initiatives.

Discover industry trends and insights into new approaches for patient adherence programs.

For more information about Cutting Edge Information's patient adherence research and to obtain a copy of Patient Adherence Program Planning: Drive Compliance to Improve Treatment Outcomes, visit https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com.

