7 A.M. Enfant Celebrates National Cuddle Up Day with Donation to "Room to Grow"

NYC-based small business donates over 100 warm clothing items to babies and toddlers in need

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - In honor of National Cuddle Up Day and to support local low-income families with infants and toddlers, 7 A.M. Enfant is donating hundreds of winter apparel items to hundreds of low-income families who are in need of warm baby clothes this winter season.

7 A.M. Enfant is a New York-based designer of versatile baby outerwear and accessories to keep babies and toddlers warm and comfortable throughout the winter season. Founded by French designer Rebecca Campora, 7 A.M. offers a wide selection of urban and stylish baby accessories combining good design, comfort and utility.

"National Cuddle Up Day is a great opportunity for us to remind New York families to 'cuddle up' and keep their babies warm this winter," said Rebecca Campora, founder of 7 A.M. Enfant. "Babies have such sensitive skin and are so susceptible to the illnesses cold weather brings. That's why it is important to keep them warm with sufficient winter apparel, and we hope this donation helps low-income families achieve this goal."

Keeping warm during the winter months is more critical to babies due to their inability to regulate their body temperature as effectively as adults, because their bodies have more surface area by weight, causing faster heat loss, according to Livestrong.com.

This is the first year 7 A.M. has made a donation to Room to Grow. Room to Grow is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of babies born into poverty throughout their critical first three years of development. Parents are referred to Room to Grow by a network of prenatal programs assisting low-income families. Upon their referral, families visit Room to Grow's warm and inviting space once every three months from just before the birth of the baby until their child turns three.

For more information about 7 A.M. and its winter apparel for babies and toddlers, please visit www.7amenfant.com.

