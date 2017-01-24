7 A.M. Voyage to Exhibit at New York's Most Expansive Marketplace Event

New York-based business to display Voyage collection at NY NOW trade show Feb. 5-8

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - 7 A.M. Voyage, a New York-based designer of versatile baby outerwear and accessories, will exhibit at the 2017 NY NOW trade show, the premiere market for retailers. The event will take place at New York City's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on February 5-8, 2017.

7 A.M. will be featured in the Home and Lifestyle Collections at this year's trade show, where it will display its Voyage collection, which includes its premier products that make on-the-go parenting easy, chic and adaptable. The collection will also feature the company's newest prints, including the Geo Constellation, Polka Dots, and Star Print, all of which are used to bring life to the collection. Taking pride in its craft, 7 A.M. uses vegan products as well as the finest textiles to ensure the best quality.

"NY NOW gives us an amazing opportunity to connect with retailers from around the world and present them with our latest product launches, as well as our plans for the next year," said Rebecca Campora, founder of 7 A.M. Voyage. "At this year's event, we are thrilled to display the Voyage Collection, which is geared towards today's active parents. From the collection's versatility, to style, to practicality, we are looking forward to presenting this popular line of products."

The NY NOW trade show is a place for all to find what they never knew existed, and for others to introduce their new creations to the industry. Over 2,400 exhibitors from around the world will be in attendance with over 24,000 anticipated attendees. Being part of this event creates the opportunity for 7 A.M. to keep babies and toddlers warm during the winter months.

For more information about 7 A.M. Voyage, please visit www.7amenfant.com.

About 7 A.M. Voyage

7 A.M. Voyage is a collection of premier products within the 7 A.M. Enfant brand, designed to make on-the-go parenting easy, chic and adaptable. Founded by French designer Rebecca Campora, 7 A.M.® ENFANT offers a wide selection of versatile, urban and stylish baby accessories combining good design, fashion and versatility. Made of the finest materials and outstanding craftsmanship, 7 A.M.® Enfant's contemporary concept brings together innovation, quality, form, function and unique looks. Now based in New York City, the exclusively vibrant cultural metropolis, the brand reflects the designer and founder's largest dreams and inspirations: A cosmopolitan, eclectic, colorful, tasteful . . . cultured and enriching life. For more information, please visit www.7amenfant.com.