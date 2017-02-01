7-Eleven Gears up for Game Day

VANCOUVER, BC --(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - What are your plans for the Big Game this year? In case they're not locked down, you might like to know that 7-Eleven is offering up its Game Day Meal deal right in time for the biggest game of the year.

The Game Day Meal is $19 and includes: a 14" large pizza; ten Crispy Classic Chicken wings and wedges; and one litre of Coca-Cola. A great way to save time and money on February 5 is to make 7-Eleven your destination for quality, hot food at a great price.

"A lot continues to change at 7-Eleven relating to our product range. We are proud to say that our Crispy Classic Chicken is 100 per cent Canadian and our pizza is available hot from our instore ovens in minutes 24/7! Regardless if you are a football fan, we've got you covered for Game Day. Game Day weekend is one of the highest consumption days for wings and pizza at 7-Eleven," said Laurie Smith, National Communications Manager, 7-Eleven Canada, Inc.

7-Eleven #WhoKnew

7-Eleven pizzas are baked in-store, and can be ready fresh for you from the oven in minutes -- 24/7 -- made with 100 per cent real mozzarella.

In 2016, 7-Eleven Canada sold more than 2.2 million pounds of pizza. 7-Eleven #whoknew

Crispy Classic Chicken that's 100 per cent Canadian and made fresh in store daily -- our chicken is free run and grain fed, with no added hormones or steroids like all chicken in Canada. In fact, when we asked our customers, two-thirds are willing to recommend our chicken to their friends and family.

7-Eleven Canada sold 18.3 million wings in 2016 -- that is a lot of wings! 7-Eleven #whoknew

41 per cent of Canadians watching the game at home selected pizza as their food item of choice, followed by chicken wings (20 per cent)1.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and licenses more than 60,000 7-Eleven stores in 17 countries, including 10,700 in North America. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada at www.7-Eleven.ca.

Notes to editor

1 Statistic from: http://www.canadianpizzamag.com/news/pizza-top-choice-for-super-bowl-munching-in-2016-suggests-national-poll-on-eating-and-viewing-habits-6435