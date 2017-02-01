7-Eleven Gears up for Game Day

SOURCE: 7-Eleven Canada, Inc.
VANCOUVER, BC --(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - What are your plans for the Big Game this year? In case they're not locked down, you might like to know that 7-Eleven is offering up its Game Day Meal deal right in time for the biggest game of the year.
The Game Day Meal is $19 and includes: a 14" large pizza; ten Crispy Classic Chicken wings and wedges; and one litre of Coca-Cola. A great way to save time and money on February 5 is to make 7-Eleven your destination for quality, hot food at a great price.
"A lot continues to change at 7-Eleven relating to our product range. We are proud to say that our Crispy Classic Chicken is 100 per cent Canadian and our pizza is available hot from our instore ovens in minutes 24/7! Regardless if you are a football fan, we've got you covered for Game Day. Game Day weekend is one of the highest consumption days for wings and pizza at 7-Eleven," said Laurie Smith, National Communications Manager, 7-Eleven Canada, Inc.
About 7-Eleven, Inc. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and licenses more than 60,000 7-Eleven stores in 17 countries, including 10,700 in North America. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada at www.7-Eleven.ca.
For more information, contact:
Timothy Cuffe
Peak Communicators
(604) 689-5559
Tim@peakco.com
