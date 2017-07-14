VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) - In response to the raging fires and mandatory evacuation of over 14,000 B.C. residents, 7-Eleven® Canada will conduct an in-store canister fundraising campaign in all 596 stores nationwide, from B.C. to Ontario. Donations go to the Canadian Red Cross B.C. Fires Appeal.

"Our hearts go out to the tens of thousands of people affected by the devastating wildfires," says Doug Rosencrans, Vice President and General Manager, 7-Eleven Canada. "We have customers, neighbours, store teams and stores in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and in other areas that are on high alert. This brings the issue very close to home."

The 7-Eleven canister program in support of the Canadian Red Cross B.C. Fires Appeal will run in all stores, effective Saturday July 15 until August 15. Rosencrans adds: "7-Eleven® has pledged to match coin box donations to the Canadian Red Cross in its stores. We also know that every gesture helps, that is why we delivered over 250 Slurpee drinks to evacuees in Kamloops."

"We encourage our customers to give any sum they can afford. The canisters are in our stores for convenience, so they can contribute immediately," says 7-Eleven's Doug Rosencrans.

"We would like to thank 7-Eleven for matching donations and providing a convenient way for people to help those affected by the fires in British Columbia," says Kimberley Nemrava, Vice President for British Columbia and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross. "Their generous support will help us provide assistance to the thousands of Canadians who have been displaced by the devastating fires."

Donations to the Canadian Red Cross B.C. Fires Appeal will help provide immediate relief such as cots, blankets, family reunification and financial assistance for food, clothing and personal needs. Beyond meeting immediate needs, donations will also help re-entry and go towards more long-term recovery, resiliency and preparedness.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven® operates, franchises and licenses more than 62,000 7-Eleven stores in 17 countries, including 10,900 in North America. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada at www.7-Eleven.ca.