7 Tips to Shake Up Your Lifestyle

MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - (Family Features) If you're looking for ways to bring some extra energy to your lifestyle and shake up your routine as spring rolls around, you may be surprised to find how seemingly simple changes can make a big difference.

Sometimes all you need is a little change in your daily routine or a small adjustment to jump-start a fresh take on life. Ideas don't have to be big to be impactful.

1. Sign up for a fitness class. When your workout regimen feels repetitive, it's hard to stay motivated. One way to wake up your workout is to enroll in a new class, where you can learn new moves and put your muscles to work in new ways.

2. Make your down time productive. Your idle time may be minimal, so it's all the more reason to fill those hours with productive activities that make you happy. If you're looking to take on a new hobby, now's the time to commit to your newfound passion, whether it's understanding the ins and outs of digital photography or volunteering for a cause close to your heart.

3. Improve your oral health. Maintaining your overall health includes your mouth too. An option like Colgate Total Advanced Health Mouthwash can help you take charge of your oral health. This mouthwash is the first oral care product to contain dual-layer technology that combines freshening power with germ killing ingredients -- simply shake to activate and see the results in the sink. Learn more at ColgateTotal.com.

4. Invest in a quality mattress. Giving yourself a good night of sleep is one of the most important things you can do to improve your overall health. That's because your sleeping hours are when your body works to repair and rejuvenate from the tolls of daily living. If your mattress is outdated or saggy, upgrade for better rest and better health.

5. Explore a new look. A fresh makeup shade or a new hairstyle can give you confidence and put you on a path toward looking as great as you feel. Changes don't have to be bold or dramatic to make a difference. Simply switching up your eye shadow or lipstick can transform your look for an extra boost inside and out.

6. Redecorate a room in your home. Whether it's a favorite space or a room you avoid because it needs some TLC, changing the appearance of your environment can create a place for you to feel at home, and that's simply good for the mind and soul. Create an oasis for relaxing or a more productive work space and you'll not only see the results, you'll feel good when you're using the space, too.

7. Make more time to socialize. Breaking up your regular schedule can give you the variety you need to unplug and enjoy the lighter side of life. Make plans with friends for no special reason; simply enjoy the company and unwind.

Adding some pep to your step doesn't have to mean major changes. Just a few adjustments can have you breaking out of an old pattern and stepping into a healthier lifestyle with ease.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.