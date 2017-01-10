75% of Pharma Company Teams Favor Large Unaccredited Medical Events

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Three-fourths of small pharmaceutical companies favor large medical education events more than small or mid-sized events, according to new industry research published by competitive intelligence firm Cutting Edge Information.

Medical education teams with niche or rare products are the most likely to support small-scale events, while those with common products are most frequently involved in mid-size and large-scale in-person events.

The data in Medical Education: Innovating CME to Improve Patient Outcomes found that the largest disparities between company sizes are exemplified in unaccredited online events. All surveyed Top 50 company teams reported that they conduct interactive online programs. However, just 60% of surveyed Top 10 company medical education teams and 50% of small company teams perform similar activities. Online one-way events are much more common among surveyed Top 10 firms as opposed to Top 50 and small companies.

"In terms of product type, common pharmaceutical products are supported by the widest range of unaccredited educational event types," said Natalie DeMasi, research team leader at Cutting Edge Information. "Online one-way events are less frequent for these products than for blockbuster or niche products."

Cutting Edge Information's research uncovered a decline in large-scale medical education events constituting of more than 50 participants. However, pharmaceutical companies now look to host events with an average of 20 to 30 participants, often as satellite events to larger medical conferences.

Medical Education: Innovating CME to Improve Patient Outcomes, available at https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com/product/medical-education/, includes detailed metrics, best practices and insights into four main areas of medical education:

Unaccredited, company-driven medical education

Independent medical education (IME) grants

Speaker recruitment

Speaker training

This report examines medical education investments and staffing resources, as well as activities, trends, and event planning approaches. It highlights new, exciting ways that teams are elevating the value of medical education.

For more information about Cutting Edge Information's medical affairs and medical education industry research, visit https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com/product-category/medical-affairs/.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/10/11G126933/Images/January_2017_-_PH224_-_HH_-_75_percent_of_pharma_c-db6e77c8c1478fe288430925d2f5f1c8.jpg