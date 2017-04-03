7X Points and 7X the Fun at Barona Resort & Casino Every Thursday in April

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - We'll be having 7X the fun at Barona Resort & Casino every Thursday in April! Starting on April 6, players will have the chance to win 7X points on all their favorite slot and keno machines and 3X points on all video poker machines from midnight to midnight.

"It pays to play on Thursdays during the month of April with even more chances to win at the home of San Diego's loosest slots," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "You'll be saying 'TGI Thursday' all month long at Barona!"

Club Barona members will have extra chances to win from midnight to midnight every Thursday in April because points multiplied are redeemable for cash back! But they do not count for comps or a higher Club Barona tier.

