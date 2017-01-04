8% government rebate on electricity bills effective January 1

Rebate will more than offset PowerStream customer distribution rate increase

VAUGHAN, ON--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - A Government of Ontario rebate, equivalent to the eight per cent provincial portion of the Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) found on electricity bills, will more than offset a PowerStream distribution rate increase that came into effect on the same day, January 1, 2017.

The distribution rate increase, approved by the Ontario Energy Board, was required to cover costs for equipment replacements and improvements to the distribution system within PowerStream's service territory.

The eight percent provincial rebate will save a typical PowerStream residential customer $10.45 per month and when combined with the distribution rate increase, will result in a net reduction of $6.24 on the monthly bill. A typical small business customer will see a savings of $27.85 per month with the increase in distribution rates resulting in a net reduction of $18.88 on a monthly bill.

"PowerStream has made a substantial investment in equipment replacements and improvements to the distribution system since 2013," explained Mark Henderson, PowerStream's EVP Asset Management and COO. "The increase in distribution rates covers those costs as well as those for the additional improvements planned in 2017. These investments help improve reliability and allow the company to support the growth in the various communities it serves."

Distribution charges are a component of the "Delivery" line on the bill. Delivery charges are the costs of delivering electricity from generating stations across the province to PowerStream's distribution system, then to customers' homes and businesses. This includes the costs to build and maintain transmission and distribution lines, towers, poles and operate provincial and local electricity grids.

As of January 1, 2017, the Government of Ontario is introducing an 8% rebate under the Ontario Rebate for Electricity Consumers Act, 2016 ("The Act") equal to the provincial portion of the HST on the bills of residential, farm, small business and other eligible customers.

PowerStream is a community-owned energy company that provides power and related services to more than 380,000 customers residing or owning a business in communities located immediately north of Toronto and in Central Ontario. It is jointly owned by the Cities of Barrie, Markham and Vaughan.

