8% government rebate on electricity bills effective January 1

January 04, 2017 11:04 ET
Rebate will more than offset PowerStream customer distribution rate increase
VAUGHAN, ON--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - A Government of Ontario rebate, equivalent to the eight per cent provincial portion of the Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) found on electricity bills, will more than offset a PowerStream distribution rate increase that came into effect on the same day, January 1, 2017.
The distribution rate increase, approved by the Ontario Energy Board, was required to cover costs for equipment replacements and improvements to the distribution system within PowerStream's service territory.
The eight percent provincial rebate will save a typical PowerStream residential customer $10.45 per month and when combined with the distribution rate increase, will result in a net reduction of $6.24 on the monthly bill. A typical small business customer will see a savings of $27.85 per month with the increase in distribution rates resulting in a net reduction of $18.88 on a monthly bill.
PowerStream is a community-owned energy company that provides power and related services to more than 380,000 customers residing or owning a business in communities located immediately north of Toronto and in Central Ontario. It is jointly owned by the Cities of Barrie, Markham and Vaughan.
