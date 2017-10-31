8 Places to Add Culture to a Colorado Ski Vacation

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - Several of the state's mountain towns now offer unexpected arts experiences to add some culture to the traditional ski trip. For more information, please visit http://www.colorado.com.

Aspen. Aspen Skiing Company has partnered with Chicago and Aspen-based artist Paula Crown to design five unique lift tickets for the upcoming ski season. The Aspen Art Museum will feature renowned exhibitions including Nate Lowman, Zoe Crosher and Dara Friedman. Also throughout the season, several arts festivals will take place including Aspen Film's Academy Screenings, Aspen Music Festival, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet and more.

Breckenridge. The town of Breckenridge offers world-class skiing along with The Breckenridge Arts District, a certified Colorado Creative District. BreckCreate, was developed by the town of Breckenridge to support and promote the arts, culture and creative experiences throughout Breckenridge. The Breckenridge Arts District is the region's newest epicenter of creativity, bringing together studios, galleries, performance spaces and more.

Durango. Known for its proximity to some of southwest Colorado's best skiing and snowboarding at Purgatory Resort and Hesperus Ski Area, Durango is also a historic town with a thriving arts scene. The town is home to world-class art galleries, a theater, public art, visiting international and local musicians and a variety of art classes and workshops.

Salida. Salida is an excellent base camp for a ski vacation at Monarch Mountain, a local favorite. After a day on the slopes, visitors can also explore their artistic sides in Salida, which was named a Colorado Creative District by Governor John Hickenlooper in 2012.

Silverthorne. The town of Silverthorne is the ultimate basecamp for any ski vacation with a total of seven ski areas and resorts within an hour's drive. After a day of outdoor adventure, visitors can enjoy an evening of entertainment at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, the largest new build theatre in the state.

Snowmass. The 2017/18 winter season marks the 50th anniversary of the Snowmass Ski Area, and the resort will also play host to the Olympic qualifier Toyota U.S. Grand Prix January 10-14, 2018. Not only is this winter an exciting time on the slopes in Snowmass, but also off the slopes through art and culture. The annual Holiday Open House at Anderson Ranch is a festive evening featuring Artists-in-Residence studio tours, a special exhibition opening in the Patton-Malott Gallery and more.

Telluride. Telluride offers 2,000+ acres of skiable terrain and is a magnet for interesting people and new ideas. Telluride Arts, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, focuses on sustaining, promoting and expanding a culture of the arts in the Telluride Arts District.

Vail. Skiing Vail's infamous back bowls is not the only activity worth exploring in this beautiful mountain town. The Town's public art collection includes over 45 works ranging from paintings, sculptures, murals, playground components and site-integrated art, which all can be explored in a Winter Art Walk.