SOURCE: Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

January 26, 2017 08:00 ET

9 Mawer Funds Receive A+ in 2016 Fundata FundGrade Awards Program

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Repeating its strong performance of last year, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. has received nine rankings of A+ for its funds in the 2016 Fundata Fundgrade awards program.

The 2016 award-winning funds reflect Mawer's consistent focus on pursuing excellent, long-term risk-adjusted returns. The 2016 A+ winners are:

Mawer Balanced Fund
Mawer Global Balanced Fund
Mawer Tax Effective
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund
Mawer New Canada Fund
Mawer International Equity Fund
Mawer Global Equity Fund
Mawer Global Small Cap Fund
Mawer U.S. Equity Fund

About the Fundata FundGrade Awards

The FundGrade A+ Award is given annually to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance through the year. As such, the FundGrade A+ Award provides investors, advisors, and fund managers with a single, reliable, easy-to-understand fund-performance rating based on up to 10 years of history. Learn more about the Award Program at www.fundgradeawards.com.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of individual and institutional investors for over 40 years. The Firm manages in excess of $40 billion across all major asset classes. Visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

Contact Information

  • For more information:
    Allison Webb
    Chief Marketing Officer
    Mawer Investment Management Ltd.
    +1 403 776 1124
    awebb@mawer.com

