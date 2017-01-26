9 Mawer Funds Receive A+ in 2016 Fundata FundGrade Awards Program

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Repeating its strong performance of last year, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. has received nine rankings of A+ for its funds in the 2016 Fundata Fundgrade awards program.

The 2016 award-winning funds reflect Mawer's consistent focus on pursuing excellent, long-term risk-adjusted returns. The 2016 A+ winners are:

Mawer Balanced Fund

Mawer Global Balanced Fund

Mawer Tax Effective

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund

Mawer New Canada Fund

Mawer International Equity Fund

Mawer Global Equity Fund

Mawer Global Small Cap Fund

Mawer U.S. Equity Fund

About the Fundata FundGrade Awards

The FundGrade A+ Award is given annually to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance through the year. As such, the FundGrade A+ Award provides investors, advisors, and fund managers with a single, reliable, easy-to-understand fund-performance rating based on up to 10 years of history. Learn more about the Award Program at www.fundgradeawards.com.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of individual and institutional investors for over 40 years. The Firm manages in excess of $40 billion across all major asset classes. Visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.