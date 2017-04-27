92 Percent of Small and Midsize Business Owners Believe President Trump Needs to do More to Help Them Succeed

Survey finds bipartisan agreement about President Trump's first 100 days in office

SAN LEANDRO, CA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - A new survey released today by TriNet ( NYSE : TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, reveals that the vast majority of small and midsize business (SMB) owners on both ends of the political spectrum believe that the Trump administration isn't doing enough to help them succeed. The survey results are being released just days before President Trump's 100th day in office.

The study assessing President Trump's early performance concerning SMBs was conducted by Wakefield Research in April 2017. Wakefield surveyed 1,000 SMB owners1 and found that while more than half of them (51%) said they voted for President Trump in the 2016 presidential election, the overwhelming number (92%) now believe he isn't doing enough to help small businesses succeed.

The survey results show a bipartisan consensus around other specific issues concerning SMBs.

SMBs don't feel like a priority

75% of SMB owners said President Trump has prioritized the interests of big businesses over small businesses since he took office.

SMBs have concerns about Trump's presidency

91% of SMB owners have at least some concerns about Trump's presidency, specifically:

49% say he lacks political experience.

say he lacks political experience. 37% believe he won't keep his promises to lower business taxes.

believe he won't keep his promises to lower business taxes. 37% say Congress will block his initiatives.

SMBs want better action from President Trump

91% of SMB owners think better action is needed from President Trump on several important issues:

47% want more legislation on health care benefits for employees.

want more legislation on health care benefits for employees. 45% would like simplified regulations.

would like simplified regulations. 40% want a stable regulatory environment.

It's not all negative news for President Trump

63% of SMB owners believe that Trump's presidency will have a positive impact on their businesses:

69% believe his actions/policies on taxes will be beneficial.

believe his actions/policies on taxes will be beneficial. 68% agree that his plans for regulatory relief will make it easier to do business.

agree that his plans for regulatory relief will make it easier to do business. 58% think that his actions/policies on health care will help their company.

Supporting Quotes

Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet

"Small and midsize businesses are operating in a time of rapidly changing regulations that have a major impact on business success. SMBs are the backbone of the U.S. economy and it serves all our interests, as a nation, to help them succeed. Because of this, it is vital that the Trump administration makes small businesses a priority for the next four years."

1 Defined as those with 100 employees or fewer.