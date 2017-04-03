A Better Easter Brunch

Focus on quality ingredients for a simply delicious meal

(Family Features) Hosting an elegant Easter brunch is easy when you build a menu around exceptional ingredients. Your dishes don't have to be overly complicated; simple dishes are perfect for the occasion when you let stand-out flavors steal the show.

Brunch calls for a combination of light and savory fare, and an ingredient like Jarlsberg Brand Cheese lets you go either way. Best known for its classic wedge, this nutty, mild cheese is also available sliced and shredded -- perfect for adding a distinctive taste to nearly any indulgent dish you can imagine.

Quiche is a brunch staple, and no variation of this classic is complete without cheese -- in this case, a rich, creamy layering of Jarlsberg's unmistakable flavor does the trick.

For a lighter bite, try these Cheesy, Crispy Smashed Potatoes from Chef George Duran, host of TLC's "Ultimate Cake Off" and Food Network's "Ham on the Street." You could go a more decadent route with Duran's Brown Sugar Ham and Cheese Sticky Buns, or even appeal to kids of all ages with his Spicy Tater Tot Breakfast Muffins.

Spinach and Sundried Tomato Quiche Recipe courtesy of Jarlsberg Cheese Servings: 6 Pie Dough: 3/4 cup butter 1 cup white flour 2 tablespoons water Filling: 1 cup fresh spinach 1 red onion, cut into rings butter 1 cup milk 4 eggs salt, to taste pepper, to taste 1/2 cup sundried tomatoes, sliced 1/4 cup olives 1 cup shredded Jarlsberg Cheese

To make pie dough: Heat oven to 400 F.

Mix butter and flour in food processor or by hand until mixture has granular consistency. Add water and knead into dough. Let chill 30 minutes. Roll dough and fit into 10-inch pie pan. With fork, make holes in dough and bake 15 minutes.

To make filling: Heat oven to 350 F.

In frying pan, fry onion and spinach with butter then scoop mixture into quiche base. Whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper, and pour over spinach and onion. Top with olives, sundried tomatoes and cheese.

Bake 35-40 minutes.

Cheesy, Crispy Smashed Potatoes Recipe courtesy of Chef George Duran Servings: 4 25 red bliss or fingerling potatoes, bite-size 4 tablespoons olive oil 4 garlic cloves, finely minced salt, to taste pepper, to taste 1 cup grated Jarlsberg Cheese 2 tablespoons minced parsley

Heat oven to 450 F and cook potatoes by steaming, boiling or microwaving. Set aside.

In small saute pan or saucepan, add olive oil and garlic. Cook on medium-low heat until garlic browns and turns crispy, about 5 minutes. Strain garlic, reserving olive oil and crispy garlic.

Once potatoes cool, use back of pan to gently smash them down to about 1/2-inch thickness. Drizzle olive oil throughout roasting pan then add smashed potatoes. Drizzle reserved garlic olive oil on top of each potato and season with salt and pepper. Roast 20 minutes.

Remove from oven and evenly divide cheese and parsley on top of each potato. Cook another 10 minutes until cheese begins to brown. Top each potato with reserved crispy garlic and allow to cool before serving.

Spicy Tater Tot Breakfast Muffins Recipe courtesy of Chef George Duran Servings: 12 Nonstick cooking spray 36 frozen tater tots 2 cups grated Jarlsberg Cheese, divided 8 large eggs 2 jalapeno peppers, seeds and veins removed and finely chopped 1/2 red pepper, finely chopped 2 tablespoons heavy cream 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/8 teaspoon ground pepper finely chopped parsley, for garnish

Heat oven to 425 F. Spray 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick spray.

Place three tater tots into each muffin cup and bake 10 minutes. Remove from oven and use small spoon or fork to gently press down on tater tots to form base and sides of each muffin.

Sprinkle 2 cups Jarlsberg cheese equally over tater tots and bake 10 minutes.

Beat eggs in large bowl and add jalapeno, red pepper, heavy cream, salt and pepper.

Remove tater tots from oven and pour egg mixture into cups. Top evenly with remaining grated cheese and bake 10 minutes.

Remove each muffin and allow to cool 5 minutes on cooling rack before garnishing with parsley and serving.

Tip: For a non-spicy alternative, replace jalapeno with same amount of green bell peppers.

Brown Sugar Ham and Cheese Sticky Buns Recipe courtesy of Chef George Duran Servings: 12 Nonstick cooking spray 2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent roll dough flour, for dusting 4 tablespoons brown sugar, divided 12 slices thin-cut ham 12 slices Jarlsberg Cheese 1/2 cup grated Jarlsberg Cheese chives or green onions, for garnish

Heat oven to 375 F. Spray nonstick spray in 8-by-8-inch pan or similar.

Unroll dough on floured surface and gently stretch until dough is about 8 by 12 inches. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons brown sugar over dough then evenly space six slices of ham and six slices of cheese on top. Starting on short side, begin rolling dough jelly roll style. Cut into six pieces. Repeat with second piece of dough.

Place all 12 buns inside pan. Sprinkle grated cheese on top. Bake 20-25 minutes until buns are fully cooked and browned. Garnish with chives or green onions and serve.

