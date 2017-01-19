A bigger, more energy-efficient hall for the Knights of Columbus, Granby Council 1093

The Government of Canada supports this community project, which will benefit the economy and the environment

GRANBY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects such as this one by the Knights of Columbus, Granby Council 1093, which contribute to the strength and vitality of all regions in the country.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford, announced that $50,858 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, has been granted to the Knights of Columbus, Granby Council 1093, to expand their community hall and upgrade their facilities.

For 110 years, the Knights of Columbus, Granby Council 1093, have been supporting families, the needy and the community by fundraising for charitable organizations and providing food assistance. In addition to organizing recreational activities, the organization rents its community hall to residents of Granby and the surrounding area, and redistributes the profits to the community.

The funding granted under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will enable the Knights of Columbus, Granby Council 1093, to modernize the heating and ventilation system, making it more energy-efficient by installing a geothermal system. The hall will also be expanded, increasing its capacity from 110 to 140 people, and the washrooms will be remodelled.

Quotes

"Facilities like the community hall of the Knights of Columbus, Granby Council 1093, are prime gathering places. Today, as it was 150 years ago, coming together to meet others is an important way of building strong communities. By investing in our communities, we are clearly showing that the federal government is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in Canada."

Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford

"The Government of Canada supports projects like this one by the Knights of Columbus, Granby Council 1093, which mobilize and unite our communities. These projects strengthen Canada's communities by stimulating economic activity and benefiting families and the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are delighted about the support from CED for this project. By expanding our community hall, Granby's Knights of Columbus will be able to make a greater contribution to the well-being of the population and continue to provide a safe and accessible gathering place."

Yvan Pelletier, Grand Knight, Knights of Columbus, Granby Council 1093

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Stay connected

