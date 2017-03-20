A Conference Like No Other: EG Returns to Carmel, California 13-15 April

Past speakers, such as Ed Catmull, Quincy Jones, and Herbie Hancock, are harbingers of an always-astonishing lineup

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - EG, the world's leading creative conference, returns to the stage at the Sunset Center in Carmel-by-the-Sea for its 11th year. The exclusive annual conference draws an intimate and unique crowd of thinkers, innovators, makers and doers across every creative industry, offering everyone the opportunity to dive into new fields in an ever-growing community in which all participants are on equal footing.

A truly extraordinary gathering, EG attracts an eclectic crowd ranging from household names to rising stars, and includes inventors, educators, artists and designers, writers and thinkers, scientists and engineers, musicians, explorers, venture capitalists, magicians and more. Unlike any other conference, part of the novelty and delight of EG lies in the surprising audience, which includes many talented presenters from past years.

EG covers a wide range of topics from some of our most creative industries, in which cross-disciplinary thinking is a given. Past presenters include Quincy Jones, Dick Cavett, Pixar co-founders Ed Catmull and Alvy Ray Smith, Steve Jurvetson, Herbie Hancock, Yo Yo Ma, and Rita Moreno, among many other luminaries. But often it is the new and different, the unexpected or unknown, who are even more astonishing: David Peterson, creator of fictional languages for Hollywood, including Game of Thrones, wowed the audience last year. And Bertrand Piccard, co-inventor/co-pilot of Solar Impulse, the first plane to fly around the world purely on solar power, literally dropped in, landing at Moffett Field just in time to speak at EG before flying off to set his historic aviation record.

"EG is inspiration for the inspired. It's a touchstone for talents in every conceivable field of endeavor," says its Director, Michael Hawley. "It is a place to meet and mingle with one's intellectual heroes, and be floored by geniuses who weren't remotely on your radar. At EG, you learn about passion projects, and the first-person insights, grit and genius that made those ideas real."

The first handful of speakers have been published on the conference website including stuntwoman and neuroscientist, Jessica Cail; science historian, George Dyson; actor, Stephen Tobolowsky; serial entrepreneur, Peter Hirshberg and runner, author and wellness entrepreneur, Lauren Fleshman. The final program, consisting of 40-50 presentations, is revealed for attendees shortly before the event. Registration is still open for attendees.

Event Details

Dates: April 13 - 15

Thursday, April 13 - 1:00pm - 5:30pm

Friday, April 14 - 10:00am - 6:30pm

Saturday, April 15 - 9:00am - 12:00pm

Location: Sunset Center, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA

Registration: http://www.egconf.com/

About EG

EG is an annual conference and a community of brilliant innovators driving our most creative industries. The annual EG conference gathers every spring in Carmel, California and comprises over 500 members of the creative community, roughly 50 of whom give presentations about their passion projects. It is a touchstone for innovators in every imaginable field -- makers and doers of extraordinary things, breakers of boundaries, explorers of frontiers, busters of myths. There is no other gathering like it.