A. Duie Pyle Named Fleet of the Year Winner by Fleet Owner

WEST CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the leader in asset and non-asset-based-transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, has been named Fleet Owner's Fleet of the Year in the for-hire less-than-truckload category for its focus on safety, customer service, and continuous improvement.

A fourth generation family-owned and operated supply chain solutions provider, Pyle was recognized for three primary accomplishments. First, Pyle excels and leads the industry with its Protect from Freeze service. A. Duie Pyle is also uniquely successful in training and developing the next generation of drivers and leaders from within its own organization. Finally, through initiatives such as solar panel installation at several facilities and fleet investment in Hybrid Diesel Electric box trucks, Pyle maintains a strong environmentally conscious stance.

"We are excited to be acknowledged as Fleet Owner's Fleet of the Year finalist and winner in the for-hire less-than-truckload category," said Randy Swart, COO of A. Duie Pyle. "Our team makes sure innovation, safety and excellence are a priority, so we are honored to receive such award."

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 93 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 22 LTL and TL service centers and nine warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Through its Customized Solutions Group, Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset based services including Custom Dedicated fleet operations, integrated Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.2 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized truckload services through its Brokerage and Truckload Solutions.

