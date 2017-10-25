A. Duie Pyle Receives 2017 American Trucking Associations President's Trophy

Winners recognized for their overall safety record and solutions to further enhance driver performance

WEST CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, has been recognized as a recipient of the American Trucking Associations (ATA) President's Trophy for 2017, the supreme national safety award presented to U.S. motor carriers. Recognitions were presented during the Leadership and Awards Luncheon at ATA's annual Management Conference & Exhibition on Oct. 22 in Orlando, Fla.

"We are honored to be recognized with the ATA President's Trophy as it speaks to our ongoing commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our employees as well as our steadfast attention to the needs of our customers both of whom benefit from a safe operation," said Peter Latta, CEO at A. Duie Pyle. "Our dedication to continual improvement includes a heavy focus on risk avoidance, pre-employment screening, monitoring and intense training. We appreciate this recognition from the ATA as it serves as a reminder to our employees and to our customers of our unwavering commitment to meeting their needs."

The ATA President's Trophy recognizes motor carriers for their overall safety program in three categories based on motor carrier annual mileage, Up to 25 Million Miles, Between 25 to 100 Million Miles and Over 100 Million Miles. Pyle was chosen in the Between 25 to 100 Million Miles category.

"A. Duie Pyle was selected as the 2017 ATA President's Trophy winner in the Between 25-100 Million Miles category because of its dedication to safety and health performance," said Jacob Pierce, deputy executive director, Safety Management Council for American Trucking Associations. "A. Duie Pyle showed that its safety program is designed to teach, motivate and sustain safety knowledge and practices amongst all of the company's employees."

One example of how Pyle works to improve safety and driver performance is the company's internal Truck Driving Academy, which is audited and certified by the Professional Truck Driving Institute, and runs with a full-time staff that provides both classroom and one-on-one range time over a 10-week period. The company also provides year-round safety and security training and continuous improvement programs to employ the best-trained drivers and dockworkers in the industry.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is the Northeast's premier transportation and logistics provider with extended Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) service coverage through established partnerships into the Southeast, Midwest and Canada. A family-owned and operated business since 1924, A. Duie Pyle provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 22 LTL service centers and nine warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Through its Customized Solutions Group, Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset based services, including Custom Dedicated fleet operations, integrated Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.2 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, Solutions Design and specialized truckload services through its Brokerage and Truckload Solutions.