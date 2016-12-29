A New Era of Glasses-Free 3D Innovations -- All from Marvel Digital

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Dec 29, 2016) - Marvel Digital Limited (MDL) will unveil the latest glasses-free 3D innovations at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Las Vegas USA from January 5th - 8th 2017.

Glasses-Free 3D Video Wall

Located at booth 30264 of South Hall 3 Las Vegas Convention Centre, MDL will set up a revolutionary 138" Glasses-Free 3D Video Wall which consists of 9 ultra-thin bezel glasses-free 3D displays. Equipped with the most advanced lenticular 3D technology, the device delivers a stunning 3D visual experience to the audience without the need of 3D glasses. MDL's glasses-free 3D video wall comes in different combinations of displays to fit in different venue size and requirement.

Glasses-Free 4K3D Display

The flagship 65" glasses-free 4K3D displays will also be shown during CES 2017. With 140 degrees of viewing angle and UHD 4K resolution, the display immensely gets the audiences' attention and delivers a ground-breaking lifelike visual experience. MDL's glasses-free 4K3D displays are available from 28" to 65" and it is the ultimate solution for digital advertising, exhibitions and entertainment.

Glasses-free 3D Digital Picture Frame and MORE

At CES 2017, MDL will also display its latest inventions to the public for the very first time. The glasses-free 3D picture frame is a revolutionary digital picture frame stylishly designed to fit in your home, office or even in art gallery. It is supported by a completed online platform for users to upload / download photos and to perform 2D to 3D photo conversion. Another new invention from MDL is the 3D camera. Combining with our glasses-free 3D mobile phone, users can instantly record their own 3D video anytime, anywhere. The 3D camera is suitable to use in parties, sport events or vacations to capture the memorable moments in 3D.

As a pioneer in the glasses-free 3D industry, MDL is eager to bring its innovation and technology to the market. So don't miss your chance to discover the latest 3D inventions from MDL and visit MDL's booth (#30264) at South Hall 3 Las Vegas Convention Centre during CES 2017.

About Marvel Digital Limited

Marvel Digital Limited (MDL) is a technology company that develops innovative products and solutions. Our primary focus is in 3D autostereoscopic (glasses-free) technology domain. We deliver total 3D solutions in advertising, entertainment, education and medical industry. Some of our products and solutions include glasses-free 3D digital signage display, 3D mobile phone and tablet, 2D to 3D content conversion workstation and software.

We were established in 2009 and our headquarters are based in Hong Kong. We have offices in major cities in China, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing. In 2015, Marvel Digital Limited was acquired by Integrated Media Technology Limited ("IMT"), an international holding company, which was incorporated as an Australian public company in 2008 ( ASX : ITL).

For more information, please visit http://www.marveldigital.com/