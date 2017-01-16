A New Graphic Signature for Beaconsfield

January 16, 2017 11:00 ET
BEACONSFIELD, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 16, 2017) - It is with great enthusiasm that the City has adopted a new logo. Stylish, sleek, with attractive colours, this new signature will be added to the municipality's existing coat of arms which will remain in place for legal documents and regulatory or protocol related media.
The City's new visual identity is a reflection of its modern character, the quality of life it offers and the values that drive it: a green, peaceful, lakeside city in which engaged community thrives.
"Beaconsfield is a special place to live and its continuing development must be reflected in the image. We are proud to deploy this new visual identity that reflects our values, achievements and aspirations, "said Mayor Georges Bourelle.
The new logo will be gradually implemented in the City's printed and digital media.
