A New Graphic Signature for Beaconsfield

BEACONSFIELD, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 16, 2017) - It is with great enthusiasm that the City has adopted a new logo. Stylish, sleek, with attractive colours, this new signature will be added to the municipality's existing coat of arms which will remain in place for legal documents and regulatory or protocol related media.

The City's new visual identity is a reflection of its modern character, the quality of life it offers and the values that drive it: a green, peaceful, lakeside city in which engaged community thrives.

"Beaconsfield is a special place to live and its continuing development must be reflected in the image. We are proud to deploy this new visual identity that reflects our values, achievements and aspirations, "said Mayor Georges Bourelle.

Logo description:

Three main colours: green for sustainable development (leaf); blue for lakeside city (water) and golden yellow for the dynamic community (character).

Presents a youthful and dynamic image of the City which offers a wide variety of community events including cultural, recreational and sports activities.

Fits well with the relaxed lifestyle of Beaconsfield and the City's concern with the environment.

The graphic adds movement to illustrate the vitality and the action of the municipality. This aspect symbolizes the City of Beaconsfield's forward-looking attitude.

The new logo will be gradually implemented in the City's printed and digital media.