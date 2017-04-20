A new technology-focused approach to assist youth in securing employment

Mobilize Jobs helps employers grow their businesses by hiring candidates trained and pre-qualified through the provincial ALiGN network's hospitality and tourism program

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - In response to the critical labour shortages facing many of Ontario's key sectors, OTEC, in partnership with Mobilize Jobs and the Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association (ORHMA), has announced an innovative youth-targeted employment model called the ALiGN Network. Recently launched, the initiative has brought together industry partners from across the province to develop a psychometric-based talent-to-role fit assessment and job-matching model designed, initially, for the hospitality and tourism industry.

The ALiGN pre-employment skills training program will partner with Mobilize Jobs to identify, train, and prepare work-place ready prospective candidates. Mobilize Jobs works directly with OTEC to ensure young workers receive industry-recognized training and certification prior to being connected with top employers.

"The ALiGN Network - Mobilize Jobs partnership creates a unique program offering, a completely new way to address youth employment while helping with regional labour shortages," says Benjamin Guth, President and Program Manager, Mobilize Jobs. "This partnership will provide opportunities for young Ontarians to gain experience and will develop a skilled workforce."

The ALiGN network will be supported by Ryerson University's Magnet platform to bring this first-of-its-kind youth employment model online, making ALiGN accessible to businesses and job seekers anywhere in Ontario. Through the ALiGN Network, youth will be matched to live job postings based on their own unique personality attributes and interests. Work-ready job seekers will be accelerated into employment. Candidates with skills or qualifications gaps, identified through an intensive assessment process, will receive industry-recognized training and certification, either through the network of regional training partners, or, through an online suite of industry training programs that can be accessed remotely.

"The fact that our youth unemployment rate is over 14 per cent in this province while employers are struggling to fill entry-level positions demands that we start looking at things differently," says Adam Morrison, V.P. Projects and Partnerships, OTEC. "Businesses have been telling us for years that, if candidates are the right fit, they will hire them and train them for advancement. We now have a system that matches youth to real opportunities based on their unique attributes, attitudes and goals."

Key industry partners include Magnet/Ryerson University, ORHMA, Mobilize Jobs, and a roster of prominent, independent and global brands. ORHMA which represents over 11,000 hospitality employers across the province has partnered with ALiGN. Since the assessment methodology is based on a behavioural and attitudinal benchmark established by industry, it will enable ALiGN's employment and training partners to refer candidates to participating employers with confidence in the job seeker's suitability for the position. It will also open up a new pool of potential candidates for employers - youth who might not have experience in the role, but are a natural fit for the work and the industry culture.

"The ALiGN Network will support our members and unemployed youth throughout Ontario," says Tony Elenis, President, ORHMA. "By working with key industry stakeholders and partners, we will address the issues of youth underemployment and labour shortages in the hospitality industry."

Funded in part by the Government of Ontario, with support from the Ministry of Economic Development and Growth, the ALiGN project will represent a significant investment in hospitality training programming for five regions including Toronto, Ottawa, Thunder Bay, Niagara and Algoma, while also seeking to address the overall labour shortage Ontario is facing for front line hospitality roles.

ABOUT MOBILIZE JOBS:

Mobilize Jobs works with employer partners who are selected based on organizational culture, ability to train and current staffing requirements. These partners are committed to the program and to solving labour shortages with Canadian youth.

After a thorough screening process, job seekers are matched based on demographic, experience and attitude, and are provided with customized training which includes emerit hospitality specific training as well as Ontario's Smart Serve alcohol handling certification.

Service is provided by a team of professional, knowledgeable, responsive and client-centered staff in Toronto who provide top employers with a hardworking, enthusiastic and continuous workforce.

www.mobilizejobs.ca / 1-888-934-0029 ext 5 or info@mobilizejobs.ca for Benjamin Guth

ABOUT OTEC:

OTEC is an Ontario-based independent, not-for-profit training, consulting & workforce development organization that delivers high quality, creative and branded solutions for the development and growth of a professional, skilled workforce. It is the leading source support for communities to build workforce capacity and for companies to attract, retain, and develop high performing employees and become Employer of Choice organizations.

OTEC is the premier source for Customer Service training and strategy development, Tourism Ambassador training, leadership skills training and certifications and education products and services for tourism, hospitality and service oriented organizations in a wide range of industry sectors both nationally and internationally.

www.otec.org / 416.622.1975

ABOUT ORHMA:

The Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel Association (ORHMA) is the largest provincial hospitality association in Canada. With over 4,000 members, representing more than 11,000 establishments across the province, the ORHMA is uniquely positioned to represent the issues that most impact businesses.

ORHMA represents the industry's interests at both the Provincial and Municipal levels of government. Through specialized in-house government relations experts, provincial Board of Directors and our local Regional Boards, the Association provides pertinent and timely advice on industry-specific issues to politicians across the province.

ORHMA is dedicated to fostering a positive business climate for Ontario's hospitality industry, while providing value-added services to its members.

www.orhma.com / 905.361.0268