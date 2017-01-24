A Place to Grow: Embracing new opportunities in Ontario

January 24, 2017 14:00 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - The Hon. Eleanor McMahon, Ontario's Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport to address the Economic Club of Canada.
The Economic Club of Canada:
Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.
To confirm attendance or for more informationabout the event: The Economic Club of CanadaSophie LaPointe647.455.0708lapointe@economicclub.ca
