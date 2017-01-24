News Room
January 24, 2017 14:00 ET

A Place to Grow: Embracing new opportunities in Ontario

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - The Hon. Eleanor McMahon, Ontario's Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport to address the Economic Club of Canada.

WHO: Speaker:
The Hon. Eleanor McMahon, Ontario's Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport
WHAT: Minister McMahon will outline her vision to attract visitors and invest in community infrastructure. She will look at how to engage young people, so they can shape their communities for the future. The Minister will also discuss the vital role of the rapidly growing tourism, culture and sport sectors in Ontario.
WHEN: Wednesday, January 25th, 2017
11:30am: Registration begins
12:00pm: Opening remarks begin
12:05pm: Keynote address
1:30pm: Event concludes
WHERE: InterContinental Hotel - Grand Ballroom
225 Front Street West, Toronto

The Economic Club of Canada:

Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.

