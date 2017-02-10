A safer and more accessible community centre in Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville

Government of Canada supports municipality's community project

Today, as it was 150 years ago, families, friends and neighbours come together to chat and have fun in places where they develop a genuine sense of belonging. Communities need support to improve their community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to support projects like this one by the municipality of Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville, which help ensure the well-being of Canadians across the country.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi, announced that the Municipalité de Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville (website in French only) has been granted $63,327 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, to renovate the community centre and upgrade the facilities.

Built by the residents over 40 years ago, the community centre is a place where people get together for good times, and it is used today by the region's families and community organizations, including the Club de l'Âge d'Or Clarenceville/Noyan and the Centre d'action bénévole InterAction. Throughout the year, the centre houses social events such as christenings, weddings, community dinners, Christmas parties and a variety of cultural, recreational and sporting activities for young and old.

The funding awarded under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will enable the municipality of Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville to carry out a number of work projects to make the premises safer, more accessible and more functional. The kitchen and washrooms will be modernized; the building will be made more accessible to people with limited mobility; and the acoustics will be improved. Overall, the project will make the building more comfortable and more energy efficient.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

"The Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville community centre renovation project will help stimulate the economy through the spinoff generated by the work performed by the region's contractors. It will also foster lasting growth by making our community stronger and more vibrant."

The Honourable Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi

"The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program will preserve and enhance our community infrastructure so that Canadians can enjoy their leisure time by engaging in cultural, sports and recreational activities for many years to come. The projects we support, like the one by Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville, strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"Although it was in 1973, many people still remember the time when residents all pitched in to build a softball field and a small service building. A few years later, a large community chore was organized to build a large room adjoining the small building. It is in honour of these citizens that the council members of Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville are proud to announce that the community center will be renovated. I am certain this important project, in continuity with the improvements of the last years, will revive the sense of belonging and pride of Clarenceville residents."

Renée Rouleau, Mayor, Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville

