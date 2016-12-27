A Special Holiday for Cardiff Investors

CDIF now current and back in good standing, enters into an LOI to purchase a high tech Company

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Dec 27, 2016) - Cardiff International, Inc. ( OTCBB : CDIF) filed its third quarter 10Q December 20, 2016 making the Company current and in compliance with FINRA and SEC.

In addition to being current, Cardiff announced today they have entered into an LOI (Letter of Intent) to acquire Consulting Services Support Corporation (CSSC) and its subsidiaries Decision Technologies Corporation and CSSC Services and Solutions, Inc.

Consulting Services Support Corporation, is a privately held multi-million-dollar national consulting and Fin Tech Innovation Company. Its wholly-owned Decision Technologies Corporation ("DTC") subsidiary holds U.S. and foreign patents on unique decision-assistance technology, with a broad range of potential applications. DTC developed this proprietary technology which is currently being used throughout America to empower investors to answer the key question about their investment manager / mutual fund selection - "Of all the available choices, which one is best for us".

This technology can be used for comparative product evaluation; elections; Robo-Advisor Evolution, dating services, employee placement; fantasy sports, and more. DTC's decision-assistance technology can cut through the numerous choices and information to select the best choice available. DTC is currently exploring joint ventures and strategic alliance partners.

CSSC's wholly-owned subsidiary, CSSC Services/Solutions, Inc. uses DTC's patented technology to enable law firms, accounting firms, community banks, and others to uniquely expand the range of services they offer to their clients, and to increase and diversify their earnings. This subsidiary offers cutting edge investment advisory solutions to address the potential fiduciary liability concerns raised by the unanimous Tibble v. Edison Supreme Court case and the new Department of Labor Rules. Both are on the cutting edge of their respective fields, and CSSC has a growing platform for the distribution of its services and solutions to clients through its Affiliated professional advisory firms.

Cardiff's CEO Alex Cunningham stated, "The opportunity to acquire CSSC and its subsidiaries will be a great addition to the technology portion of the Cardiff portfolio. Their proven patented decision-assistance technology is a game changer providing unique services for a wide variety of markets. Currently, as we go through our due diligence prior to signing a definitive agreement, future potential applications and income streams continue to manifest."

About CDIF: CARDIFF INTERNATIONAL INC. is a public holding company that provides closely held, smaller middle market companies with both an equity capitalization strategy, and, an equity exit or liquidity strategy. Cardiff targets acquisitions with great management in place. These income producing niche companies have solid operating histories, often high growth potential, and tangible assets designed to mitigate investor risk. Our goal is to provide a new form of governance enabling businesses to take advantage of the power of a public company without losing autonomous management control. Cardiff provides management expertise and operational synergies as part of a public company platform where select subsidiary companies may raise money through equity investment as opposed to debt financing, in a lower risk environment that protects their investors.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.