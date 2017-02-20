A Sweet Recipe to Share the Love

Add a nutritious household staple kids already love

MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - (Family Features) When you serve kids milk with breakfast, you can feel good knowing they'll love the taste. Not to mention, as a parent, you'll appreciate the quality nutrition in each glass. As one of the original farm-to-table foods that kids already love, milk is a simple, wholesome way to show your family how much you care.

Starting the day around the table with loved ones and a glass of milk will help your family get nine essential nutrients that everyone can benefit from, like calcium and vitamin D. Plus, with 8 grams of high-quality protein per every 8-ounce glass, milk at breakfast is a great way to help power through your morning. It's no surprise that 96 percent of Americans have milk in their refrigerators -- because when you pair quality nutrition with quality family time, everyone will feel the love.

Add some excitement to your morning with these quick and easy Homemade Pop Pastries. Kids will enjoy helping to bake up this homemade, heart-shaped version of a breakfast favorite, perfect to share with the people they love. Pair this strawberry-filled recipe with a glass of milk for a delicious breakfast to start everyone's day on the right foot.

To share the love with more milk-inspired recipes, visit milklife.com, and watch how you can add a little love at breakfast with these tasty pastries at YouTube.com/MilkLife.

Homemade Pop Pastries 1 package (2 crusts) rolled pie crusts, 9-inch diameter 3/4 cup strawberry all-fruit spread 2 tablespoons lowfat or fat free milk 4 fresh strawberries, stemmed

Heat the oven to 425 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or coat lightly with nonstick spray.

Unroll both rounds of pie dough onto a lightly floured work surface and place one on top of the other. Using a pizza wheel or a chef's knife, cut the rounds into eight wedge-shaped pieces (for a total of 16 wedge-shaped pieces).

Arrange wedges on a work surface. Spread 1 1/2 tablespoons of the fruit spread onto eight of the wedges, leaving 1/2-inch margin around the sides. Arrange the eight wedges on the prepared baking sheet and brush the edges with some of the milk.

Using a small heart-shaped cutter cut a heart out of each of the remaining eight pastry wedges (discard the hearts) and arrange on top of the jam-filled wedges. Press the edges with the tines of a fork to seal.

Brush the tops of the pastries with additional milk and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until pastry is golden brown. Let the tarts cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool completely.

Before serving, slice the fresh strawberries in half from top to bottom to form heart shapes. Place a strawberry slice in each heart cut-out.

Serve with 8-ounce glass of milk.

Variation: For a flavor twist, spread 1 tablespoon of chocolate hazelnut spread onto eight of the wedges, then spread with just 1 tablespoon of the strawberry spread. Proceed with the recipe as written.

Nutritional information per serving: 260 calories; 11 g fat; 3.5 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 3 g protein; 38 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 180 mg sodium; 16 mg calcium (2% of daily value). Nutrition figures based on using fat free milk.

