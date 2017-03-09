A Tale of Two Cities Brought to You by The Ritz-Carlton Hotels in Dubai

Experience Dubai through different lenses with The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai and The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Spring has arrived and marks the perfect time of the year to plan a getaway to Dubai. The spring brings a breath of fresh air, accompanied by the shining sun, to welcome visitors from all around the world. To truly disconnect and immerse into everything this diverse city has to offer, journey to Dubai's two luxury Ritz-Carlton hotels -- Dubai and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) -- to experience two distinct, yet complementary, sides of the city.

Visitors can start their journey with The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC -- an urban destination of discovery, art and craftsmanship. The downtown luxury hotel is perfectly located to explore Dubai's landmark attractions. Within minutes guests can visit sites including Dubai Mall, the world's largest shopping mall with more than 1200+ stores; the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building with the most spectacular view of the entire city; and the stunning Dubai Fountains, set against the backdrop of the twinkling Burj.

The epitome of luxury and elegance, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC has something to offer all types of guests -- shopaholics, foodies, and art-lovers. A part of Dubai's prime luxury destination -- Dubai International Financial District (DIFC), the hotel neighbors a variety of bespoke boutiques and high-street stores, state-of-the-art cafes and restaurants, including two of the world's top 100 restaurants, and several art galleries such as Opera Gallery and Art Sawa which showcase both local and international artists. The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC encourages guests to explore the hotel's artworks in a unique way, by enjoying a private tour of the luxury Dubai hotel's own flourishing art collection, on loan from Opera Gallery, DIFC, guided by the gallery's General Manager, Sylvain Gaillard.

Guests at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC are guaranteed to discover something new every time they visit.

After experiencing modern Dubai through The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, visitors looking to enjoy the famous Dubai beaches should continue their journey with The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai. A hidden haven of tranquility amidst the buzzing backdrop of Dubai Marina, with gardens full of wildlife, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai is a serene luxury beach resort by day and a cosmopolitan dining destination by night.

Nestled amid nearly 400,000 square feet of lush, landscaped gardens and overlooking a private pristine white-sand beach, guests enter a world of relaxation the moment they step foot into The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai. Families can enjoy the sun, sand, and surf all day long and create unforgettable memories with the resort's private beach, in addition to participating in a host of all-day water sports activities including jet-skiing, kite-surfing, flyboarding, and of course, fishing. The hotel offers guests a unique four-hour sport fishing experience aboard a 31-foot yacht, where they can enjoy breakfast up on deck, whilst setting sail to one of the Gulf's best-known fishing spots. The boat's experts then guide guests on how to fish and on returning to shore, guests are invited to enjoy the fruits of their labor. Talented chefs serve the best of the morning's catch at Palm Grill, the resort's casual beachside restaurant, with breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf that are framed by the impressive skyscrapers of Dubai's Marina.

At night, within walking distance from the hotel, visitors can venture out to The Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residence, a Miami-inspired beachfront strip bursting with the city's hottest restaurants and boutiques for guests looking to make Instagram-worthy memories.

Plan a quick getaway to one of the most desirable cities in the world with The Ritz-Carlton hotels and experience two facets of Dubai -- from resort-like relaxation to state-of-the-art modernity.

The Ritz-Carlton hotels in Dubai offer a wide range of packages including the "Treat You" experience which includes roundtrip airport transfers, one complimentary night when booking, and other benefits that will make the stay unforgettable.

For more information about The Ritz-Carlton properties in Dubai or to make a reservation, please visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/dubai.