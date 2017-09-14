A Woman's Guide to Perseverance, Knowing the Magic Words and Entitlement Abolition

Best Seller TV's September Programming Features Authors Jo Hausman, Phil M. Jones and Doug Andrew

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Best Seller TV, the only show dedicated to covering today's best-selling business books on C-Suite TV, is announcing its September lineup featuring in-depth interviews with leading business authors Jo Hausman, author of Go For It: A Woman's Guide to Perseverance, Phil M. Jones, author of Exactly What to Say: The Magic Words For Influence and Impact, and Doug Andrew, author of Entitlement Abolition: How to Lead Your Family from Me to We.

Jo Hausman, author of Go For It: A Woman's Guide to Perseverance shares her personal memoir, which includes a business twist to it. Hausman first started this book chronicling her late husband's death due to a terminal illness, but turned it into a book on how she found the energy and inner strength to keep going. She talks about how she was able to accomplish things after his passing that she thought they would accomplish together. Hausman wants people going through difficult situations to focus on celebrating small victories. She says, "Once you remove the negative, the positive will come into your life."

Phil M. Jones, author of Exactly What to Say: The Magic Words For Influence and Impact focuses on the importance of word choices and highlights that the difference between a good job and a great job is having the right words at the right time. Jones says that the book is applicable for verbal conversations as well as digital conversations. He stresses that questions help build relationships but people need to know how to ask the right questions to optimize the end result. He also mentions how people can have a "Columbo moment," which means asking a key question that provides a key piece of information that helps move the conversation forward.

Doug Andrew, author of Entitlement Abolition: How to Lead Your Family from Me to We decided to write his book to reflect some of the lessons he learned as a child and, in turn, taught his own children, about responsibility and accountability. Andrew spent many years as a financial advisor to many who were financially successful but faced a dilemma when planning to divide their wealth among family members, especially their children. Andrew noticed a tear in the family fabric because of the money children inherited and decided to write a book stressing the "together we're better" philosophy. In his book, he makes the case about giving children a "hand up, not a hand out" in order to build a strong foundation and teach them about resilience.

All episodes of Best Seller TV will air throughout the month on C-Suite TV and are hosted by TV personality, Taryn Winter Brill.

Best-selling author, speaker, and former Fortune 100 CMO Jeffrey Hayzlett created C-Suite TV to give top-tier business authors a forum for sharing thought-provoking insights, in-depth business analysis, and their compelling personal narratives.

"This month's programming features authors that have put their life experiences into the written word and turning their difficult experiences into life lessons," Hayzlett said. "These lessons are applicable to every facet of life -- not just business, and I know our audience will find them beneficial to their daily lives."

