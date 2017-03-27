A2B Internet Deploys Juniper Networks vMX as the First Virtual Network Function Service in its Next-Generation Network Platform

Automated Service Delivery Increases Business Agility while Reducing Networking Costs

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Juniper Networks ( NYSE : JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, and A2B Internet, a Dutch internet connectivity provider, today announced that A2B Internet has selected Juniper Networks® vMX Virtual Routers as the first Virtual Network Function (VNF) for its next-generation network platform. This architecture will enable A2B Internet to deliver new agile and automated services for its customers. A2B Internet also improved monitoring and management capabilities by deploying vMX.

A2B Internet provides connectivity solutions to internet service providers, web, cloud, hosting and enterprise companies. The previous solution was no longer able to meet the growing scale of A2B Internet's data connections. Convergence time was also critical for the provider. When a link fails or changes, each router must rapidly recompute and update its routing tables. Juniper Networks vMX was selected for its fast convergence times and its rich set of routing features and automation capabilities. One of the key selection drivers for A2B Internet is the ability to automate provisioning in the network using application program interfaces (APIs).

News Highlights:

The vMX is a virtualized MX Series 3D Universal Edge Router that helps network operators increase their network agility and speed time-to-market and revenue for new edge services.

The vMX increases A2B Internet's service agility by enabling its customers to implement services quickly by spinning up new routing instances on-demand, and by supporting non-disruptive service introductions in parallel with current services.

The vMX helped A2B Internet reduce costs by simplifying its network and eliminating delays associated with qualifying, maintaining and sparing physical routing elements. The vMX also increases control plane scale and performance, and enables efficient service scale-out while streamlining the operations environment.

The vMX is powered by the Juniper Networks Junos® Operating System for physical and virtual platforms alike, which reduces network costs and complexity.

Supporting Quotes

"Many of our customers who have multi-homing requirements don't have the desire or expertise to manage it themselves. We know how to do this. The software-based Juniper Networks vMX allows us to provide a fully virtualized ISP solution, built on 20 years of software feature development. Now, we have a cost-effective solution with extremely fast convergence, and a highly stable environment, one that enables automation and painless IPv6 deployment. For us, this has been much more than just another network upgrade."

Erik Bais, founder, A2B Internet

"With vMX, connectivity providers such as A2B Internet have the ability to deliver a highly agile, scalable and automated network in order to increase revenue and achieve operational excellence. Virtualized network services are a key technology in the transformation to agility. Juniper's state-of-the-art software enables our partners and customers to deploy quickly and easily increasing their time to value."

Denise Shiffman, senior vice president, product management, Juniper Networks

About A2B Internet

A2B Internet is a privately held Dutch Internet Service Provider with a strong focus on its privately held data centric network. Founded in 2010, the company excels at IP routing, BGP and RIPE resource management, they have a strong focus on innovation and quality services in this competitive market.

This privately held and managed network services Enterprise SMB companies, carriers, hosting providers and ISPs in the Dutch market.

Additional information can be found at A2B Internet (www.a2b-internet.com) or connect with A2B Internet via Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the status quo with products, solutions and services that transform the economics of networking. Our team co-innovates with customers and partners to deliver automated, scalable and secure networks with agility, performance and value. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter and Facebook.

Juniper Networks and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The Juniper Networks and Junos logos are trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.