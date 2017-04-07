AACD 2017 Las Vegas: Dental Marketing Agency Rosemont Media to Attend Scientific Session

Rosemont Media, a dental website design agency located in San Diego, will be revealing advanced marketing technology at the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry's 33rd annual Scientific Session

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 7, 2017) - For the ninth year in a row, Rosemont Media is attending the AACD Scientific Session, and for the seventh year running, the dental marketing firm is partnering as a Corporate Sponsor of the event. During the conference, which will be held from April 18th through the 21st at the Venetian Resort Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, the team of experienced consultants led by CEO Keith Humes plans to unveil a robust social media marketing package designed expressly for dental practices. Additionally, Rosemont Media looks forward to maintaining existing client relationships as well as forging new ones.

Part of the allure of attending the AACD annual conference, Rosemont Media explains, is the opportunity to have face-to-face interactions with existing clients and develop connections with new ones. In the relaxed atmosphere of the Exhibitor Hall, dentists can learn more about a wide range of SEO products and services. Located at Booth #426, Rosemont Media will be demonstrating to attendees how elite dental marketing strategies can achieve or strengthen a practice's dominance in its online market and improve the patient experience.

Dentists can discuss their options with the Rosemont Media team of consultants on the following days and times:

Wednesday, April 19th from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM

Thursday, April 20th from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM

Friday, April 21st from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM

Rosemont Media has been appearing at the annual AACD Scientific Session since 2009; the Director of Dental Marketing, Chris Brown, has been attending since 2006; and Humes is an 18-year veteran. Brown and Humes believe the conference assists Rosemont Media in maintaining long-standing relationships and gives them a fantastic forum to exhibit the latest digital marketing tools. "Our entire dental team is very excited for this year's meeting in Las Vegas," Brown says. "Each year the AACD allows us to spend quality time with our customers who are active members, including past presidents, board members, and accredited members. The meeting also gives us a great opportunity to meet in person other members who are looking for a new website or online marketing approach, or seeking to take their digital marketing to the next level."

About Rosemont Media

As a dental and medical Internet marketing agency, Rosemont Media provides an extensive selection of digital products and services for physicians and dentists seeking solutions to the dynamic issues facing these industries. Located in San Diego, Rosemont Media designs customized responsive websites, develops cutting-edge strategies for content and social media marketing, and delivers reputation management options. Rosemont Media offers market exclusivity to professionals across all medical and dental fields, including cosmetic dentists, plastic surgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, ophthalmologists, dermatologists, bariatrics surgeons, and others in the US, the UK, and beyond.

To learn more about Rosemont Media, visit rosemontmedia.com and facebook.com/rosemontmedia.