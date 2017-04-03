AAFA Announces Departure of CEO Dr. Cary Sennett

LANDOVER, MD--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Today, the Board of Directors of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) announces the departure of Dr. Cary Sennett, MD, PhD, FACP. "It is with extreme gratitude that I thank Dr. Sennett for his service to the asthma and allergy community," said Board Chair, Heidi Bayer. "Dr. Sennett helped us create a vision for the future of AAFA which puts our constituents in the forefront of every program and policy decision with a goal of helping them to live a life without limits. This vision will sustain us well into the 21st century."

During his tenure at AAFA, Dr. Sennett led the organization in some key accomplishments to support that vision including:

Launching an innovative, ground-breaking, patient-centered Food Allergy Patient & Family Registry to amplify the voice of individuals and families with food allergies and connect patients with researchers.

Relaunching state-of-the-art, responsive, accessible, mobile websites to better serve our community.

Releasing the results of the first ever research study to quantify the prevalence of anaphylaxis, Anaphylaxis in America.

Taking part in major research initiatives including the National Institutes of Health (NIH) - sponsored clinical guidelines to prevent peanut allergy.

Receiving an award for a five-year cooperative agreement from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to improve the knowledge and skills of underserved adults with asthma.

Over the next few months, the Board of Directors will be conducting a search for the new President and CEO of AAFA. "It is our priority to find the best person who will lead us, while maintaining a stable and effective organization to continue to support the millions of Americans who suffer from asthma and allergic diseases," said Ms. Bayer.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953 and celebrating over 60 years of service, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through education, advocacy and research. AAFA provides practical information, community-based services, support and referrals through a national network of chapters and educational support groups. Through its Kids With Food Allergies division, AAFA offers the oldest, most extensive online support community for families raising children with food allergies. In addition, AAFA sponsors and advocates for research to advance the basic science relevant to treatment and cure. It also champions translational research so that the science that we have is applied more consistently and reliably. For more information, visit www.aafa.org and www.kidswithfoodallergies.org.