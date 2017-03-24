AAFMAA Mortgage Services offers first construction to permanent loan from America's military mortgage company

FAYETTEVILLE, NC--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - AAFMAA Mortgage Services offers the first construction to permanent loan from America's military mortgage company, filling a large void left by many of the nations' top banks, according to Andy May, COO of AAFMAA Mortgage Services.

Many military families now have direct access to competitive mortgage rates for construction and permanent mortgage loans. AAFMAA Mortgage Services (AMS) is proud to be the first mortgage company exclusively serving America's military to offer construction loans, using a broad platform of mortgage products and services designed for military families.

In a time of housing expansion, many American banks are scrambling to meet Basel III capital requirements, which begins January 1, 2018. According to Andy May, COO of AMS, "the result of changes to capital standards, combined with the myriad problems endemic to track housing lending, have led many to exit the construction lending arena." At AMS military families achieve the dream of homeownership with AMS's Construction Advantage mortgage. Call AMS at 844-4AAFMAA (844-422-3622) for full product details.

State licensed loan officers provide a higher standard of care and duty than unlicensed state-mortgage originators. The new home construction market recently experienced double digit growth rates of nearly 10%, according to recent MBA (Mortgage Bankers Association) statistics. Many military families will benefit from the AMS construction loan because it will provide great rates. AMS competes on rates and service and takes pride in continuing the tradition of zero BBB complaints ever to date.

Military families can get the most value out of a home sale or purchase by working with unique tools like the AMS mortgage calculator, the AAFMAA.com/relocation site, and experienced state-licensed mortgage professionals. Andy May further stated, "You owe it to yourself to explore rate and cost options. You are your own best advocate for getting the best mortgage product. We are here to serve your financing needs at a very competitive rate."

Competitive, accurate, honest, transparent, and member-owned. Experience the difference at AAFMAA Mortgage Services. AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC is licensed in the States of North Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Maryland and Connecticut (NMLS: 1423968).

The team operates from 639 Executive Place, Suite 203, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28305. Call 844-422-3622 (844-4-AAFMAA), email mortgage(at)aafmaa.com or visit the website at http://www.aafmaa.com/mortgage to reach AAFMAA Mortgage Services. www.aafmaa.com/relocation for PCSing. Equal Opportunity Lender. Lender NMLS: 1423968.103418 Loan Officer number for Andy May.