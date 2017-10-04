AAID 2017 San Diego: Dental Marketing Firm Rosemont Media to Exhibit

Rosemont Media will be exhibiting at the American Academy of Implant Dentistry's 66th Annual Conference taking place in San Diego, California

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Attendees of the 66th Annual Conference for the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) are headed to sunny San Diego for the organization's 2017 educational meeting. Local dental marketing and design firm Rosemont Media will be amongst the exhibitors at this year's conference, introducing dentists to innovative and effective tactics that can enhance their website and online presence. CEO Keith Humes and Director of Dental Consulting Chris Brown look forward to participating in another of the esteemed organization's events, connecting with some of the most qualified implant dentists in the U.S. and beyond.

The 2017 AAID Educational Conference will be held from October 11th-14th at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel. Dental professionals from around the world will be in attendance, having the opportunity to earn 20 hours or more of implant-specific continuing education. The event will have 70 different sessions, including over 25 hands-on workshops, covering topics such as reducing complication risk, the advanced capabilities of digital dentistry, and state-of-the-art techniques used around the world.

Rosemont Media commits its brand to collaborating with highly skilled and experienced dentists like those credentialed by the AAID. The digital marketing agency works closely with these dentists to improve their online visibility through solutions such as dental SEO, content marketing, media buying, and social media. By doing so, the firm says people seeking dental services can more easily find professionals with advanced expertise, obtaining safer and more effective treatments.

Humes and Brown will be exhibiting at this year's AAID conference along with Senior Consultant Mark Etchings and additional members of the Rosemont Media dental team. They will be available at Booth #217 during the following days and respective times:

Thursday, October 12th from 9:30 AM to 7:00 PM

from 9:30 AM to 7:00 PM Friday, October 13th from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM

from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM Saturday, October 14th from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM

The company looks forward to seeing their current clients as well as networking with other dental professionals. They will be showcasing their online services and discussing the exciting possibilities that can take practices to the next level.

