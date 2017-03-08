AAJA Muslim American Task Force Launches Sources Database

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - The Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) announced that its Muslim American Task Force is accepting source submissions to the Diverse Muslim Source database.

The Muslim American Task Force was created in February 2017 to develop tools for journalists covering Muslim and Muslim American communities and ongoing changes to U.S. immigration policies. A core tenet of AAJA's mission is to ensure accurate and fair coverage of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, and more broadly, communities of color.

Through the database, the task force will curate sources of diverse expertise and geography. The database will comprise lawyers, advocates, activists, translators and any other experts who can share their insight for news coverage. Journalists will be able to sort the database by state to find experts in their local market.

"By providing journalists with a resource for reporting on Muslim communities and issues, we hope this will lead to even better and more informed coverage," said Pia Sarkar, AAJA vice president for civic engagement.

All source submissions for the database must be made with the source's consent. The task force encourages individuals to submit information on their own behalf, rather than submitting other people's information. Individuals may submit source information and journalists may request access to the database by visiting http://www.aaja.org/diverse-muslim-sources/.

The database is an ongoing project, and is among the many tools that AAJA's Muslim American Task Force is developing to help journalists cover Muslim America and the immigration debate. AAJA and the task force welcome feedback and ideas. Please contact national@aaja.org.