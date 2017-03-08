AARP, CVS Health, Healthways, Johnson & Johnson, MDLIVE, Philips, and Samsung to participate at Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers

Parks Associates announces session topics and advisory board participants for fourth-annual conference in San Diego

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - International research firm Parks Associates announced today that the fourth-annual Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers will be held August 29-31, 2017, at the Omni Hotel San Diego, with executives from AARP, CVS Health, Healthways, Johnson & Johnson Health and Wellness Solutions, MDLIVE, Omron Healthcare, Philips, and Samsung participating on this year's advisory board.

New Parks Associates research of on-demand virtual care shows almost 70% of U.S. broadband households are interested in visiting physician services, while roughly 60% are interested in remote care taking place online or by telephone. According to 360 View Update: On Demand Care: The Patient Wants to See You Now, a "visiting physician service" allows patients to use online tools or an app to set up a time for a physician to visit them at home. This solution is more difficult to scale than remote care options, but Parks Associates notes the high interest in both figures point the potential for connected health and virtual care services, if properly implemented, to influence patient behaviors in order to save costs while still improving outcomes.

"Consumers are most interested in seeing a doctor at home for follow-up care related to acute or chronic conditions because patients dealing with post-hospitalization or chronic disease issues may have difficulty traveling to doctors' appointments," said Harry Wang, Senior Director of Research, Parks Associates. "These patient cases could benefit from virtual care options as follow-up visits are the top factor in preventing re-hospitalization and subsequent costs and fines. Visiting physician services are difficult to scale due to physician shortages and business model challenges, but the high consumer interest for both on-demand virtual care options reflects patients' desire for a more convenient care experience and a willingness to experiment to get it."

Parks Associates also notes that these services are causing revenue models to shift as care organizations begin to consider virtual care an extension of their current systems. The firm reveals the traditional per-member-per-month fee is gradually being replaced by white-labeled SaaS licensing, or even transactional revenue-sharing with vendors that provide after-hour care services.

This year's Connected Health Summit will address business strategies and consumer demand regarding connected health and virtual care while providing strategic insights into service innovations, consumer engagement, care accountability, and platform design to determine successful approaches in their deployment.

Confirmed 2017 Advisory Board Participants include:

Ranndy Kellogg, President and Chief Executive Officer, Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Jeff Makowka, Director, Market Innovation, AARP

Jay Mehta, Director, Strategic Partnership & Innovations, CVS Health

Karissa Price, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Healthways

John Vander Meulen, General Manager, Commercial Markets, Johnson & Johnson Health and Wellness Solutions

Chuck Hector, Chief Sales Officer, MDLIVE, Inc.

David Rhew, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Samsung

Karsten Russell-Wood, Director of Telehealth Marketing, Philips

Session topics for the event include:

Business Strategy and Patient Experience

-- The Human Side of Precision Medicine: Opportunities, Challenges, and Path Forward

-- Pursue Value-Based Care: Deliver as Promised

-- Optimize Customer Experience: Welding Patient Data into Business Strategy

-- IoT + AI for Patient Care: Connected Home & Connected Health

-- The Evolution of Virtual Care: Innovations that Drive Patient Usage

-- The Convergence of Medtech and Digital Health: The Human Factor

-- Reinvent Home Health: Innovate What Patients Want and What Truly Matters

-- The UX Secrets in Healthcare: How to Design the Best Customer Experience

-- Integration and Partnerships: Build the Best Health Service Platform

-- Startup Pitch and Venture Capital Perspective on Connected Health Market

At Connected Health Summit, invited speakers and panel sessions will address additional topics such as theories and practices that affect human behavioral changes, best practices for using big data analytics for population health management, and upcoming U.S. health policy changes and their impact on the connected health industry.

Parks Associates is accepting submissions for speakers for the event. Registration is also open, and media are invited to attend. For more information on participating, visit www.connectedhealthsummit.com.

About Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers analyzes the role of innovative connected health solutions in driving changes in consumer behaviors as well as healthcare systems, insurers, and hospital networks. The event focuses on four areas of consumer health, which require active consumer participation to be successful: remote health monitoring for accountable care, consumer-centric wellness and fitness solutions, independent living technologies and services, and innovative convenience care models.

The Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers will take place August 29-31, 2017, at the Omni Hotel in San Diego, CA. www.connectedhealthsummit.com