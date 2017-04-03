AASKI Technology Acquires ConnectSolutions

Private Cloud Managed Services Provider Renamed CoSo Cloud; Will Operate as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Fast Growing Private Company

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - ConnectSolutions and AASKI Technology today announced that ConnectSolutions has been acquired by AASKI Technology and will be known as CoSo Cloud LLC, an AASKI company. CoSo Cloud LLC, a leading private cloud managed services provider for secure virtual classroom training and web conferencing, will continue to provide secure, reliable Managed and Private Cloud Services for its commercial and federal government customers while expanding its market coverage and breadth of service offerings.

"We're thrilled to be joining forces with AASKI, a company with a Mission Focused, Customer Centric® culture that is very much like our own," said Glen D. Vondrick, General Manager of CoSo Cloud. "Our customers and business partners who rely upon our platform and services for high-consequence virtual training and web conferencing with Adobe Connect, will benefit from the additional knowledge and expertise AASKI has developed in supporting mission critical customer requirements."

AASKI Technology is one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies with over 375 employees. CoSo Cloud has been a trusted provider of high-consequence virtual training, e-learning, and web conferencing solutions since 2007. AASKI and CoSo Cloud will now combine ConnectSoutions' expertise in Managed and Cloud Services for secure and reliable virtual classroom training and web conferencing along with AASKI's professional services for planning, designing, implementing, securing, and managing highly complex, mission-critical networks and systems. The combined strengths of AASKI and CoSo Cloud will offer our blue chip commercial and government customers a stronger and wider combination of service offerings.

"We are very excited to welcome CoSo Cloud into the AASKI family," said Bharat Parikh, CEO, AASKI Technology. "CoSo Cloud's reputation as a proven, trusted provider of Managed and Cloud Services is exactly what we've been looking for to complement our fast-growing professional services business. CoSo brings the subject-matter-expertise in private cloud managed services and security, demanded by government agencies and in regulatory compliance industries."

CoSo Cloud will continue to operate out of its San Francisco office as a wholly owned Cloud Managed Services business. The entire company remains intact with Glen Vondrick reporting into AASKI's CEO, Bharat Parikh, and will serve as a member of the AASKI executive team.

DecisionPoint acted as ConnectSolutions' advisor in the acquisition. AASKI was represented by Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC, a New Jersey-based corporate law firm.

About CoSo Cloud

CoSo Cloud is a trusted private cloud managed services provider for businesses and government agencies that need the highest reliability and security for their high-consequence virtual training and web conferencing. The CoSo Cloud platform meets or exceeds most security and regulatory compliance requirements for SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST and FedRAMP. Citigroup, FEMA, General Motors, General Services Administration, KPMG, Raytheon and the Transportation Security Administration are among the many enterprises and government agencies relying upon CoSo Cloud for high reliability and protection of their sensitive data. CoSo Cloud is an authorized Adobe Connect Gold partner and wholly owned AASKI Technology company. For more information about CoSo, visit: http://cosocloud.com.

About AASKI Technology

AASKI Technology is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ and is a CMMI Development Maturity Level 3 rated and ISO 9001: 2008 certified company. AASKI Technology provides professional services for planning, designing, implementing, securing, and managing highly complex, mission-critical networks and systems. AASKI delivers complete lifecycle communications, infrastructure and support for the world's most demanding clients -- from the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Defense Information Systems Agency, Defense Health Agency to leading communication service providers, and equipment manufacturers. These organizations have come to recognize our extraordinary expertise in delivering solutions that meet their objectives, mitigate their risks, and control all of their network-related costs. Learn more: http://www.aaski.com/about-us/