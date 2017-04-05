A.B. Quintanilla III, Renowned Latin Musician, Record Producer & Songwriter, Set to Work With 15-Year-Old Singer, Nya, on Her Upcoming Album

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - A.B. Quintanilla III, the legendary musician, producer, and songwriter is working closely on music initiatives with Nya, the talented and spunky 15-year-old singer, dancer, actress, and model. In the coming months, A.B. will be directing, producing and writing Nya's debut album, set to release later this year.

As one of the band members of Elektro Kumbia and former founder of Los Kumbia Kings and Kumbia All Starz, A.B. has over three decades of experience in the music industry, producing several hits for many Latin musicians including Thalía, Selena, Veronica Castro, and Cristian Castro, among others.

"Nya is a special gem and I'm thrilled to be working with her," says A.B. Quintanilla III. "She's driven, ambitious, and knows exactly what she wants to accomplish in her music career. There aren't many kids her age that have the whole package."

Last October, the duo was introduced to one another after A.B. performed a show in Dallas, Texas. Instantly, they bonded over their love for performing and singing, and A.B. recognized Nya's determination, ambition, and most importantly, talent. Now they will be collaborating to create a fresh and exciting new sound that has a mixture of both Pop and Latin genres.

"The art of music has always been something that I have enjoyed all my life," explains A.B. Quintanilla III. "What others may not know is that I am equally as passionate about helping young artists develop their own musical art. Watching a musician grow into their own is a rewarding feeling."

With a substantial track record for producing and writing various #1 hits, including "Chiquilla," "Parece Que Va a Llover," and "Dulce Niña," A.B. is confident that this young teen will exceed his expectations and develop into her own.

"It goes without saying that I have the utmost respect and admiration for Mr. Quintanilla III," says Nya. "This is a very exciting and important chapter of my life, and I know that everything I learn from him will stay with me forever."

