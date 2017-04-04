AbacusLaw, an AbacusNext Product, Named #1 Law Practice Management Software by Capterra

AbacusLaw leads Capterra's Top 20 Most Popular Law Practice Management Software list for its compliance ready, fully-managed technology solution

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - AbacusLaw -- the case management, time, billing, and accounting solution with over 250,000 clients worldwide -- has been named the most popular law practice management software by Capterra, an online service that helps businesses find the right software.

AbacusLaw is an easy-to-use practice management software that gives lawyers all of the tools needed to simplify their lives, including rules-based calendaring, billing and invoicing, trust accounting, database security and a mobile application.

"AbacusNext has a 34-year history of serving the legal community, and this recognition from Capterra only underscores of deep commitment to our clients and continued innovation of products," says Eric Cutler, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of AbacusNext. "Our longevity and growing user base highlights the importance of AbacusLaw not only to the market, but to the people who use it every day."

Capterra's infographic The Top 20 Most Popular Law Practice Management Software is based on each company's market score. The market score is a metric that includes the number of customers, the number of users, and social media metrics to develop a weighted popularity score.

"In Capterra's fourth update of The Top 20 Most Popular Law Practice Management Software report, AbacusLaw was able move up to first place. This report ranks vendors based on our unique market score, a measurement of overall, non-revenue market dominance. The market score is calculated by taking the number of users and customers and combining those numbers with social media presence and Capterra reviews," said Rachel Wille Senior Product Research Analyst at Capterra, a free comparison tool for law practice management software. "With the most customers of any law practice management software surveyed, AbacusLaw was able to rank #1 overall."

The AbacusNext integrated family -- which includes AbacusLaw, Amicus Attorney, and the Abacus Private Cloud -- recently grew with the acquisitions of Cloudnine Realtime and Results CRM, making it the largest Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider in the professional services industry.

About AbacusNext

AbacusNext® helps businesses with stringent security and compliance needs grow by providing Compliance-Ready™ turnkey technology solutions, allowing our clients to leverage the power of cloud computing without the added challenges and expenses of managing complex IT infrastructures on their own. As an end-to-end solutions provider, our products and services portfolio includes virtual desktop (DaaS), private cloud, case management software (CMS), email hosting services, security endpoint protection, business continuity (BCP), and on-premise solutions. Since 1983, we have delivered on-demand services to over 500,000 businesses worldwide, and are recognized by Forbes as one of America's fastest growing companies. For more information, please visit www.abacusnext.com.

About Providence Equity

Providence is a premier global asset management firm with $45 billion in assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. Providence pioneered a sector-focused approach to private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the firm's inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 150 companies and is the leading equity investment firm focused on the media, communications, education and information industries. Providence is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, and also has offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Delhi.