AbacusNext Launches the Abacus Payment Exchange

The new APX platform seamlessly integrates into AbacusLaw and Amicus Attorney to automate billing and invoicing

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - AbacusNext, the largest Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider for the professional services industry, has launched the Abacus Payment Exchange (APX), an integrated payment solution that gives lawyers the ability to streamline invoicing and payment processes.

Available for AbacusLaw and Amicus Attorney, APX provides lawyers and legal professionals a single platform to track time, generate invoices, and get paid within the same day. It does so by greatly simplifying and reducing the number of steps necessary to handle credit card processing, accounts receivables, and other back office tasks. With no long-term contracts and a 3% flat fee on transactions, APX eliminates unanticipated or "gotcha" fees.

"Our clients have been telling us that that invoicing and getting paid is one of the hardest parts of a legal professional's job," said Alessandra Lezama, AbacusNext CEO. "We're in the business of solving problems, so we took this challenge head on by developing APX. This platform solves our clients' payment and invoicing challenges within the industry-leading case management software we are already known for."

APX's competitive advantages include:

Ethical safeguards -- its flat fee is only deducted from an operating account to ensure trust account balances stay accurate.

Payment flexibility -- APX accepts MasterCard, Visa, Discover, American Express, and e-checks.

Simplified payments -- APX charges a flat 3% transaction fee on all transactions with no hidden fees.

Faster payments -- payments are processed immediately, compared to the industry standard of 24-48 hours.

256-bit encryption -- the highest level of security available guards transaction data from sender to receiver.

About AbacusNext

AbacusNext® helps businesses with stringent security and compliance needs grow by providing Compliance-Ready™ turnkey technology solutions, allowing our clients to leverage the power of cloud computing without the added challenges and expenses of managing complex IT infrastructures on their own. As an end-to-end solutions provider, our products and services portfolio includes virtual desktop (DaaS), private cloud, case management software (CMS), email hosting services, security endpoint protection, business continuity (BCP), and on-premise solutions. Since 1983, we have delivered on-demand services to over 500,000 businesses worldwide, and are recognized by Forbes as one of America's fastest growing companies. For more information, please visit www.abacusnext.com.

About Providence Equity

Providence is a premier global asset management firm with $45 billion in assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. Providence pioneered a sector-focused approach to private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the firm's inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 150 companies and is the leading equity investment firm focused on the media, communications, education, and information industries. Providence is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, and also has offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Delhi.

