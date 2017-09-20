Abattis Prepares for Growth in Extracts -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. ( CSE : ATT) (ATT.CN) ( CNSX : ATT) ( OTCQB : ATTBF) and why its proprietary extraction technology represents an important breakthrough that shouldn't be ignored. While many licensed producers are focused on expanding capacity, the best opportunities may be those that can add value for existing licensed producers. These opportunities include those companies focused on higher value cannabis extracts.

Proprietary Extraction Technology

Abattis recently signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Suzhou Raybot Material Tech Corp ("Raybot"). Under the terms of the agreement, Abattis will use Raybot's proprietary extraction technology in its own operations and have the exclusive rights to sell the extraction equipment and services to other companies. The agreement could open the door to mass produced cannabinoid products as well as licensing opportunities with other producers.

Raybot's proprietary technology utilizes industrial column chromatography to extract and separate a wide range of materials in a continuous closed loop system. While the method is already used to mass produce extracts like Ginkgo Biloba and Stevia, the technology has been altered to extract legal cannabis derivatives like cannabidiol ("CBD") and tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") from marijuana or hemp.

The proprietary technology uses a process known as low pressure preparatory column chromatography, which involves passing a pressurized liquid through a proprietary and exclusive polymer. Each component of the sample material interacts slightly differently with the polymer, causing different frequencies depending on the polarization for each component, which leads to the separation of the components as they flow out of the pressurized column.

Significant Advantages

Raybot's proprietary extraction technology is capable of extracting CBD from hemp at a greater than 99% purity level. While the current methods use multi-staged CO2 extraction, the Raybot technology is significantly more cost-effective and can be customized to any factory production scale. For example, a processing center with a 5,000 kilograms per day processing rate could produce CBD at just $0.20 per gram using the technology. Raybot is able to achieve these cost advantages due to their ability to reuse and replenish the polymers for the columns. Abattis has exclusive distribution and service rights to replenish the polymers for extractions machines sold in North America and Europe.

In addition to these cost and scalability benefits, the technology can be used with both wet and dry products, which eliminates the need to dry cannabis products. Drying of the cannabis flower is not only expensive and time consuming, but could also lead to loss of terpenes and other active ingredients. The Raybot technology isolates only the desired active ingredients and removes all impurities, such as pesticides, without chemically altering the cannabinoids that are extracted, resulting in the purest formulations.

"This technology has the potential to revolutionize the extraction process for THC, CBD and other cannabis derivatives globally," said Abattis CEO Robert Abenante in a recent press release announcing the licensing agreement. "Raybot's proprietary extraction method is currently one of the only extraction technologies that can extract high purity CBD on an industrial scale. Furthermore, it could lead to the full separation of individual compounds and derivatives at significantly lower costs than today's widely used methods."

Looking Ahead

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. represents a unique opportunity in the cannabis extracts space. With their distribution agreement in place with Raybot, the company has access to cutting-edge technology that enables the scalable production of highly purified cannabinoids at an extremely low cost. These benefits dovetail nicely with the company's other downstream products and services, discussed in an earlier article. The company's Northern Vine subsidiary plans to provide extraction, testing, analysis, formulation and other services to licensed producers in Canada to develop co-branded and white-label products.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/abattis-prepares-growth-extracts/

Learn how to become a CFN Media featured company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from your smart phone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.