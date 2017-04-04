ABB Drives Adopts Omnify Software to Improve Electronic Design Processes

Empower PLM Provides Centralized Component, BOM and Engineering Change Management

TEWKSBURY, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Omnify Software, a leading provider of web-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software for discrete manufacturers, today announces that ABB Drives and Controls, a manufacturer and marketer of low and medium voltage AC and DC drives, selected Empower PLM for their component information management system in order to replace spreadsheets and improve their electronic design processes.

ABB Drives and Controls was managing most of their part information in Excel spreadsheets. They wanted to replace their manual processes with an efficient electronic system. The team at ABB Drives and Controls set out to find a solution to establish collaboration among their hardware design teams as well as implement controlled processes to manage PCBA component Bill of Materials (BOMs) and Engineering Changes/ECOs, track part status, gain "where used" visibility to easily identify component issues across multiple products, and make it easier to reuse components in new designs.

"We needed to implement a system to reduce the amount of time spent searching for components and to allow more time for designing products in order to improve quality and shorten the design cycle," stated Tuomas Kemppainen, Design Engineer and Omnify Process Owner for ABB Drives and Controls. "We selected Omnify Empower PLM due to its solid integration with Mentor Graphics PADS, ease of use, and the fact that the system is designed from an electronic design point of view."

"As our customers grow and their product data becomes more complex, using Excel spreadsheets to manage BOMs and changes simply becomes too burdensome," stated Dave Solimini, vice president of sales for Omnify Software. "Solutions like Empower PLM provide customers with exactly what they need to gain control of their product information, create efficient design processes, and allow engineers to focus on designing products."

