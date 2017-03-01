Abby Inc. -- The Evans Corporation Launches New Division: California Car Credit

THOUSAND OAKS, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - The Evans Corporation, a part of the Abby, Inc. group of Companies ( OTC PINK : ABBY), has launched a new division, California Car Credit. California Car Credit has been created to help Californians desiring and deserving of a path to rebuild their credit while being allowed access to more than the traditional minimal inventory of one dealer's used car choices or an approval by a finance company allowing them only access to their network of dealers. California Car Credit's online presence is located at CaliforniaCarCredit.com.

"The internet has changed the process of purchasing a car. Customers today may research car reviews, performance statics, safety rankings and view endless photos of cars that are readily available for purchase. However, what has not changed is the lack of true representation. Using an auto broker gives the customer access to a professional in the auto industry whose only goal is to fulfill the needs of their client; our job is to find our customers the car they want, not the car the dealer wants to be sold," stated General Manager, Leo Ferreiro. "Whether our customer has top tier credit or may need a helping hand with finance, Evans Auto Brokerage wants to make sure our customers are happy with their car transaction."

California Car Credit features credit guidelines created to help Californians obtain cars today and assist with building back up their credit scores for the future. The response time for most credit decisions is the same day. Once an initial approval has been given, the customer is assigned an auto broker who will assist the customer with locating the car they want and negotiate the final sales price without the constraints of an approval only valid with one dealership.

"Credit Challenged Customers no longer need to feel any negative anticipation when the need for a car comes up. Gone are the days when you decide between car A or car B. As our customer's representative, we take care of their needs and allow them to regain their negotiation power," stated General Manager, Leo Ferreiro.

The Evans Corporation is part of the Abby Inc. group of companies. Abby, Inc. is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol ABBY.

About The Evans Corporation

Located in Thousand Oaks, CA, the Evans Corporation is a California corporation operating in the auto wholesaling and brokerage spaces. The executive management team has over 30 years combined auto industry experience. For more information on Evans Auto Brokerage please visit our websites.

www.evansautobrokerage.com www.CaliforniaCarCredit.com

About Abby Inc.

Abby Inc. is a publicly traded company trading under the symbol ABBY on the over the counter market in the USA. Abby was incorporated in Nov. of 2000; currently, it owns 100 percent of its subsidiary T1O Events and Promotions and owns a majority of The Evans Corporation. For more information please visit our website.

www.abbyholdinggroup.com

