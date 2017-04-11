Abbyson Presents "Fashion Forward Interiors: A Trend + Color Forecast" at Spring High Point Market

Lunch & Learn Led by Fashion Snoops Editor Jay Anna Mize with Special Guests, Designer Kelli Ellis and Color Expert Susan Wadden of Sherwin-Williams

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Abbyson-a leading home furnishings brand and innovative manufacturer and designer of affordable, modern day furnishings-has teamed up with the Interior Design Society (IDS) to sponsor an engaging event during the High Point Spring Market which will feature leading forces in the fashion, trend and color industry.

"Fashion Forward Interiors: A Trend + Color Forecast" will explore pop culture and color trends and the hottest products for spaces. Jaye Anna Mize, Home Interiors Director of Fashion Snoops, will moderate a panel with internationally recognized interior designer Kelli Ellis of HGTV's House Hunters Renovation and Sherwin Williams' Director of Color Susan Wadden, who together will discuss the latest consumer behavior movements behind why something becomes on trend and how designers can use those movements to design livable spaces for clients. These fashion-forward industry tastemakers will share key attributes to making color and product trends work for clients.

The event will be held on Monday April 24, 2017 inside Abbyson's new 22,000 square-foot showroom in IHFC, on the 11th Floor Commerce Wing (C1156). A complimentary lunch will be served at 11:30 am followed by a moderated panel conversation at 12 noon. To attend this event, RSVP to designers@abbysonliving.com.

"We are excited to continue the momentum of 2017 at the upcoming Spring Market, our second-only showing in High Point. Since debuting last year at IHFC, Abbyson is establishing itself as a fresh, fashion-forward resource for High Point market-goers. We have seen an incredible response to our products combined with our powerful marketing partnership as a one-stop solution," said Yavar Rafieha, President of Abbyson. "We look forward to hosting an informative and stylish event for designers and retailers to further introduce our brand within the High Point Market, and to offer compelling insights that will help shape buying decisions through the lens of these talented trend experts."

Abbyson successfully expanded its footprint into new channels of distribution by recently introducing a new designer program, which gives interior design professionals access to Abbyson's spectrum of products at wholesale pricing, no minimums, plenty of customization options and two-week delivery times. Abbyson plans to introduce a number of new company initiatives and new product collections across 12 complete lifestyle categories in their new showroom (C1156) at the upcoming Spring High Point Market, April 22-26, 2017.

About Abbyson

Abbyson unites stylish designs and statement looks through an integrated model to fulfill savvy costumers that seek value, speed and quality. With our strength and experience in supporting today's largest e-commerce retailers, we offer a state-of-the-art infrastructure and customer service to enable today's demanding multi-channel retail models. As a family company, Abbyson believes its relationships and strategic partnerships are of the highest value.

About Event Partners

The Interior Design Society (IDS) is an independent national organization comprised of more than 2,000 members. One of the country's largest design organizations dedicated to serving the residential interior design industry, IDS embraces four core values including professionalism, community, influence and growth. The IDS National headquarters is located in High Point, NC, the world's home furnishings capital. Founded in 1973 by the National Home Furnishings Association (NHFA) to support interior designers based within furniture stores, IDS has long since expanded its focus to provide support to professional interior design entrepreneurs nationwide.

Fashion Snoops is an innovative trend forecasting service and consulting agency that inspires clients to create with confidence. The company's team of 50 experts and 100 international analysts helps brands and companies identify and act on the trends and cultural movements that impact their business. Combining fashion forecasting, trend research, market reports and analysis of cultural shifts, our company is providing a clear pathway from culture to product, empowering its customers to design and market innovative products with the confidence they will meet market trends and consumer needs.

For nearly 150 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,100 neighborhood stores across North America

Kelli Ellis is an Internationally recognized Designer, Artist, Licensee, Speaker, a founding partner of Design Campus, The Design MasterMind, and Author of the best-selling Design Psychology Coaching book, Do I Look Skinny in this House. Kelli has been featured in numerous media outlets across the globe including NBC, ABC, BBC, SKY, LUXE, Elle Décor, Modern Luxury, Angeleno, Vegas Luxury, CA Homes and Design, Dwell, Domino, O Magazine, and Traditional Home Magazine. Beginning her career on TLC'S Clean Sweep to starring in HGTV's Takeover My Makeover, Move or Improve, Celebrity Holiday Homes, and House Hunters Renovation. Kelli stars in her own show on The Design Network, Design Therapy.