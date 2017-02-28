ABBYY Advocates the Importance of Understanding Your Customer at AIIM Conference 2017

Executives Lead Sessions on How to Optimize Digital Transformation and Content Analytics Initiatives

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - ABBYY®, a leading provider of technologies and solutions to action information, will share with AIIM Conference 2017 attendees how having access to the right data empowers organizations to better understand customers and make smarter decisions faster. The annual conference is taking place March 14-16 in Orlando, Florida where executives will lead several sessions and demonstrate solutions that optimize the use of text and data in business processes. The company will be meeting with several organizations in its interactive booth #22-23.

"The AIIM Conference is the go-to conference to learn about proven solutions that provide actionable advice for managing organizations' information and content," commented Bruce Orcutt, VP Marketing at ABBYY NAHQ. "As organizations strive to extract more meaningful information from their data, ABBYY is a trusted resource for turning customer data into quantifiable business outcomes. At the conference, we will advocate how understanding this data will ensure digital transformation initiatives are successful."

ABBYY executives will lead the following sessions:

How Intelligent Capture Can Transform Your Digital Transformation: Discusses how intelligent capture drives customer-driven business processes and accelerates digital transformation initiatives.

The Meaning of Text: Discusses how cognitive textual analytics can be used to extract the meaning hidden inside of documents and be used to executive complex tasks.

Project Success Factors - Agility: Focuses on agility and the ability to quickly understand content while meeting changing metrics and evolving goals; features a success story with PAPCO, a large energy distributor.

ABBYY will demonstrate a full suite of products in its booth that can be integrated with all industry-leading content repositories (ECM), process engines (BPM), and decision services. These include the FineReader OCR Engine, and FlexiCapture Intelligent Capture solutions and live demonstrations featuring receipt capture, invoice processing, text analytics, and digital mailroom.

About ABBYY

ABBYY is a leading global provider of technologies and solutions that help businesses to action information. The company sets the standard in content capture and innovative language-based technologies that integrate across the information lifecycle. ABBYY solutions are relied on to optimize business processes, mitigate risk, accelerate decision making and drive revenue. ABBYY technologies are used and licensed by some of the largest international enterprises and government organizations, as well as SMBs and individuals. The company maintains offices in Australia, Canada, Cyprus, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, Ukraine, and the United States. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company.

ABBYY and the ABBYY Logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ABBYY Software Ltd. Other product names mentioned herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby recognized.