ABBYY Joins Appian Value Added Service Provider Program

ABBYY makes Intelligent Capture easily accessible to Appian partners, customers and prospects

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - ABBYY®, a leading provider of technologies and solutions to action information, today announced its partnership with low-code application development platform provider Appian. Through the partnership, ABBYY will enable the rapid deployment of Appian business solutions featuring Intelligent Capture via ABBYY's FlexiCapture offering.

Appian delivers an enterprise platform for digital transformation that enables organizations to re-invent their customer experience, optimize their business operations, and master governance, risk and compliance. Powered by industry leading business process management (BPM) and case management capabilities, Appian's low-code approach can radically accelerate the time it takes to build and deploy powerful, modern applications on-premises or in the cloud. The addition of ABBYY's FlexiCapture will strengthen this functionality by extracting actionable, mission critical business data from documents, making it directly accessible inside Appian Records.

By allowing end users to provide critical business information directly from supporting documents, it accelerates speed of process through the delivery of customer facing self-service applications that capture all the necessary information at the source -- both rapidly and cost effectively -- while maintaining the requisite level of accuracy. This aids in the digital transformation of processes where supporting documentation is a fundamental component, such as customer on-boarding in financial services and policy underwriting and claims in insurance.

"Appian partners and customers alike will benefit from the integration of intelligent capture into the solutions built upon Appian's low-code digital transformation platform," said Art Whipple, president, ABBYY NAHQ. "The ability to accurately extract information buried in documents both rapidly and economically facilitates the creation of more sophisticated, customer-driven business processes within the Appian Platform."

By using the public application programming interfaces (APIs) of both FlexiCapture and Appian, additional coding is unnecessary, facilitating the rapid integration of FlexiCapture functionality to existing and new Appian-based solutions.

ABBYY will be showcasing the integration between FlexiCapture and Appian as a Gold Sponsor at AppianWorld 2017 in San Francisco 3-5 April 2017.

"Our partnership with ABBYY exemplifies the additional value that Appian's global partner ecosystem brings to joint customers," said Joe Kozak, Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances at Appian. "ABBYY FlexiCapture allows the information contained in business documents to be easily incorporated into Appian, enabling more intelligent processes and decisions."

About ABBYY

ABBYY is a leading global provider of technologies and solutions that help businesses to action information. The company sets the standard in content capture, automated recognition and innovative language-based technologies that integrate across the information lifecycle. ABBYY technologies are used and licensed by some of the largest international enterprises and government organizations, as well as SMBs and individuals. The company maintains offices in Australia, Canada, Cyprus, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, Ukraine, and the United States. For more information, visit www.ABBYY.com.

ABBYY and the ABBYY Logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ABBYY Software Ltd. Other product names mentioned herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby recognized.