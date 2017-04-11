ABBYY Powers NTT DOCOMO's Multi-Language Translation App with Image-Based Text Recognition

Users of the Hanashite-Honyaku App Can Now Translate to International Text More Accurately

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - ABBYY®, a leading provider of technologies and solutions to action information, today announced that its ABBYY FineReader Engine is now providing image-based translation capability for the Hanashite-Honyaku™ mobile app provided by NTT DOCOMO, Japan's largest mobile carrier. The Hanashite-Honyaku free app is a popular tool for Japanese speakers needing to accurately translate to up to 10 languages, including English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Thai, as well as for non-Japanese speaking people residing in Japan needing translation from Japanese to another language. Powered by ABBYY award-winning text recognition technology, the users of the Hanashite-Honyaku app can translate from spoken text and printed text, such as menu, newspaper and signs.

"Clear communication is essential for connecting people in the global economy whether it is a phone conversation or email," commented Yo Ohara, a Head of ABBYY Japan. "By incorporating ABBYY FineReader Engine into the Hanashite-Honyaku translator app, NTT DOCOMO uniquely translates both speech and text, and users can be confident that the translation they receive is correct."

"When developing the latest Hanashite-Honyaku app, we conducted extensive tests to ensure we offered a reliable service to our subscribers," commented Daisuke Nagatsuma, Senior Manager of Smart-life Planning Department at NTT DOCOMO. "The ABBYY FineReader Engine SDK made integration with our platform easy while delivering a powerful performance."

The ABBYY FineReader Engine lets developers, integrators and BPOs integrate optical text recognition technologies into their applications. It is based on the ABBYY recognition platform that enables multilingual recognition and conversion technologies.

