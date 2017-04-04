ABCO Energy, Inc. Announces 85% First Quarter 2017 Sales Increase Over 2016 First Quarter

SOURCE: ABCO Energy, Inc.
April 04, 2017 19:07 ET
TUCSON, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - ABCO Energy, Inc. has completed its first quarter sales results and are proud to announce that the numbers reflect an 85% increase over the 2016 first quarter sales. After suffering through a long year of turmoil in the Arizona solar market created by the political arena, ABCO has experienced a surge in contracts signed. With political uncertainty, the solar market tumbled in general throughout our Arizona home market even though the national market increased by 25% overall. We are now feeling a residential surge in sales and the number of commercial quotations has also increased four- fold. ABCO Energy, Inc. is currently quoting several millions of dollars in commercial projects in both solar and LED lighting retrofits
"We are currently quoting several millions of dollars in commercial projects and the residential market has sprung back to life," said ABCO Energy President Charles O'Dowd. "Our sales team has been reaping the rewards of months of prospecting in the form of signed sales contracts. The upcoming summer season is a motivating factor in the buying decision as well as a change in the level of certainty about the future of solar locally. We are hoping for our best year ever."
Safe Harbor Statement
Note: Certain statements in this news release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-5 under the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than the statements of fact, included in this press release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. ABCO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances or to reflect unanticipated events or developments.
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:Benchmark Advisory Partners, LLC
Timothy Connor, President
2010 Jimmy Durante Blvd.
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Phone: 866-703-4778admin@bmarkadvisory.comCORPORATE CONTACT INFORMATION:Charles O'Dowd, President
Email: info@abcoenergy.com
2100 North Wilmot, Suite 211
Tucson, Arizona 85712
Phone: 520-777-0511
Fax: 520-620-5574
Website www.abcosolar.com
