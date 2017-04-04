ABCO Energy, Inc. Announces 85% First Quarter 2017 Sales Increase Over 2016 First Quarter

TUCSON, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - ABCO Energy, Inc. has completed its first quarter sales results and are proud to announce that the numbers reflect an 85% increase over the 2016 first quarter sales. After suffering through a long year of turmoil in the Arizona solar market created by the political arena, ABCO has experienced a surge in contracts signed. With political uncertainty, the solar market tumbled in general throughout our Arizona home market even though the national market increased by 25% overall. We are now feeling a residential surge in sales and the number of commercial quotations has also increased four- fold. ABCO Energy, Inc. is currently quoting several millions of dollars in commercial projects in both solar and LED lighting retrofits

"We are currently quoting several millions of dollars in commercial projects and the residential market has sprung back to life," said ABCO Energy President Charles O'Dowd. "Our sales team has been reaping the rewards of months of prospecting in the form of signed sales contracts. The upcoming summer season is a motivating factor in the buying decision as well as a change in the level of certainty about the future of solar locally. We are hoping for our best year ever."

Safe Harbor Statement

