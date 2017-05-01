The ABCs of Assessing Cognition in Oncology Clinical Trials: Applications, Benefits, and Considerations, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - In a live presentation, industry expert Dr. Jeffrey Wefel, Section Chief and Associate Professor, Section of Neuropsychology, Department of Neuro-Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will discuss the role and relevance of cognitive endpoints in clinical trials to accelerate our understanding of cognitive dysfunction related to cancer and cancer treatments.

Nearly all patients with central nervous system (CNS) and many patients with non-CNS cancers experience cognitive problems during their disease and treatment that can result in diminished quality of life and functional independence. While overall survival and progression-free survival have been the most widely accepted clinical trial endpoints in evaluating oncology therapies, more recently, there has been a growing interest in patient-centered clinical outcome assessments (COAs) that measure the impact of disease and treatments on an individual's overall functioning, including cognitive function.

By attending this webinar, participants will be able to:

Define neurocognitive deficits in patients with cancer

Discuss the impact of cognitive dysfunction on the life of patients with cancer

Describe approaches to the assessment of cognition in clinical trials including key considerations for selecting appropriate and acceptable measures, implementing cognitive outcomes, and outcome positioning

Describe differences between performance-based outcomes and patient reported outcomes as well as regulatory perspectives on each

Discuss case examples from studies of brain tumors, brain metastasis and non-CNS cancers

