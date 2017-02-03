Aberdeen Announces Board Change

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen", or the "Company") (TSX:AAB) reports that David Stein has resigned as a member of Aberdeen's board of directors. As a result of David's resignation, the Aberdeen board once again has a majority of independent directors showing that it continues to enhance the Company's governance practices.

Mr. Stein will continue to work as a consultant to the Company as a portfolio manager in respect to Aberdeen's role with Ore Acquisition Partners LP. Aberdeen established Ore Acquisition Partners LP with Landmark Partners in 2015 to purchase and hold certain of Aberdeen's more illiquid and longer-term investments. Building on the success of Ore Acquisition Partners, Mr. Stein will guide Aberdeen's efforts to build a larger investment pool to execute mining investments, including the possibility of establishing new funds, and building greater co-investment relationships. The Aberdeen board would like to thank Mr. Stein for his contributions to the board during the past eight years.

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may" and "will". There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, financing risks, acquisition risks, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.