Aberdeen Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen", or the "Company") (TSX:AAB) welcomes General (retired) Lewis MacKenzie as a member of the board of directors of Aberdeen. General MacKenzie retired from the Canadian Forces after 36 years of service. Since retiring he has authored two bestselling books and numerous newspaper articles and is a frequent media commentator. He is known for commanding Sector Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, under the United Nations Protection Force in 1992. General MacKenzie has served as a director for a number of public companies. He has received the Order of Ontario and the Order of Canada.

Aberdeen would like to thank Mr. John Begeman for his contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director. Mr. Begeman has tendered his resignation from the Aberdeen board so that he can join the board of directors of African Gold Group (TSX VENTURE:AGG). Mr. Begeman's appointment to the African Gold board will be effective upon completion of Aberdeen's investment into African Gold. Mr. Begeman was President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Avion Gold Inc. when that company re-commenced mining operations at the Tabakoto and Segala gold mines in Mali. Avion Gold successfully restarted and expanded production at the Tabakoto and Segala operations. The management team, led by Mr. Begeman, identified and acquired the Houndé project in Burkina Faso. Endeavour Mining acquired Avion Gold in 2012 after substantial growth in both market capitalization and production had occurred. Aberdeen wishes good fortune to Mr. Begeman and the African Gold team as they pursue success in West Africa.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the mining and metals sector.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.aberdeeninternational.ca and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Notes

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may" and "will" and include statements regarding the future success of investee companies and the expected contributions of individuals to corporate success. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, financing risks, acquisition risks, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.