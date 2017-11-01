Aberdeen Names Marc Osofsky as CEO

Gary Skidmore to assume chairman role

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) - The Aberdeen Group ("Aberdeen"), a portfolio company of Halyard Capital, today announced that its Board of Managers has appointed Marc Osofsky as chief executive officer and member of the Board of Managers effective October 30, 2017. Gary Skidmore assumes the role of chairman.

"We are very fortunate to have Marc join our company. His experience is a perfect fit to be the leader of Aberdeen," Gary Skidmore said. "He knows how to create growth through innovative products supported by results-oriented sales and marketing."

According to the company, Osofsky has a proven track record of creating market-leading SaaS [software-as-a-service] solutions and enabling high-performance teams to deliver outsized results for clients, employees and investors. Most recently, Osofsky served as chief operating officer of all SaaS and BPaaS businesses for Lionbridge Technologies where he created Lionbridge onDemand and drove dramatic organic revenue growth across the businesses. Prior to Lionbridge, Osofsky was chief marketing officer at three venture-backed companies that led to strategic acquisitions by SAP, Checkpoint and MRM McCann. Osofsky began his career at McKinsey and is a graduate of MIT Sloan School of Management and Brown University.

"Aberdeen has a unique set of capabilities to lead the next stage of B2B [business-to-business] marketing performance improvement, and I am thrilled to work with our clients and team to fully realize this potential," Osofsky said. "Gary and the Halyard team are wonderful partners to help guide the company."

Jonathan Barnes, partner of Halyard Capital, added, "We are thrilled to have Marc join Aberdeen and lead the company in its next stage of growth. Marc's impressive track record of launching and scaling SaaS products suits Aberdeen perfectly and we know that Aberdeen's customers and team members are going to benefit greatly from his insights and expertise."

About Aberdeen

Aberdeen currently enables more than 500 technology companies to achieve improved sales and marketing results through Engagement Science -- a powerful combination of marketplace data, best practices focused content, and data science -- delivered via Lead Essentials, the leading SaaS platform for tech marketers and sellers. Visit www.aberdeen.com.

About Halyard Capital

Halyard Capital is a private equity firm focused on leveraged buyout and growth equity investments in Technology, Information and Business Services companies. The firm has extensive experience and a proven track record within these industries, having invested in businesses that include Presidio, TRANZACT, Datamyx, Engauge and Practice Insight. Additional information regarding Halyard's strategy, principals and investments can be found at www.halyard.com.