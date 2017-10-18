Aberdeen Responds to Market Activity

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) - Aberdeen International Inc. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX:AAB) - At the recommendation of Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"), Aberdeen confirms that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent increase in the market price and level of trading volume of its common shares.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the mining and metals sector.

